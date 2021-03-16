https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/time-alaska-gop-censures-bitter-never-trumper-lisa-murkowski-impeachment-vote-democrats/

The Republican State Central Committee in Alaska voted to censure anti-Trump RINO Lisa Murkowski and vowed to recruit a challenger to take on the bitter RINO in 2022.

Murkowski’s vote to impeach President Donald Trump in January on his way out the door was the last straw.

JUST IN: The Alaska Republican Party has voted to censure U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski and will recruit a challenger to run against her in next year’s election (KINY). — The Bias News (@thebias_news) March 15, 2021

Just last week President Trump vowed to travel to Alaska and campaign against Lisa Murkowski in her reelection bid.

Then last Thursday Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) went to Mar-a-lago to beg President Trump to support dead-weight Lisa Murkowski. Trump reportedly would not budge on opposing the worthless Murkowski.

Mitch McConnell and the Republican Senators still support Murkowski. What a disgrace.

