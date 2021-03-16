https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/time-alaska-gop-censures-bitter-never-trumper-lisa-murkowski-impeachment-vote-democrats/

The Republican State Central Committee in Alaska voted to censure anti-Trump RINO Lisa Murkowski and vowed to recruit a challenger to take on the bitter RINO in 2022.

Murkowski’s vote to impeach President Donald Trump in January on his way out the door was the last straw.

Just last week President Trump vowed to travel to Alaska and campaign against Lisa Murkowski in her reelection bid.

Then last Thursday Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) went to Mar-a-lago to beg President Trump to support dead-weight Lisa Murkowski. Trump reportedly would not budge on opposing the worthless Murkowski.

Mitch McConnell and the Republican Senators still support Murkowski. What a disgrace.

