https://hannity.com/media-room/abuse-exposed-whistleblowers-shine-a-light-on-abuse-covid-chaos-at-group-homes-for-the-disabled-in-ny/

A pair of courageous women are leading the charge in highlighting the often unreported, undocumented, and unknown level of abuse at group homes for the mentally and physically disabled in New York; including local leadership’s total neglect in protecting the residents from CoVID-19.

Tori Richards is a veteran investigative journalist formerly with Fox News and now with the Washington Examiner. She has reported extensively on malfeasance at VA hospitals, including the wait list scandal, and her work on vermin-filled kitchens led to the passage of a federal law requiring inspections.

Kathleen Cole is a small business owner who reported fatal conditions at NY schools to the attorney general and faced retaliation by the state. She then became an advocate for whistleblowers and made a documentary film, Whistleblowers, available on Vimeo.com.

According to Richards and Cole, Staff and patients are forced to co-mingle with COVID-infected residents in these group homes. Workers are also told to show up if there is a possibility they have COVID but are asymptomatic.

Workers will be punished if they speak out, so most remain anonymous.

