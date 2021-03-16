https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/hiding-two-months-joe-biden-will-hold-first-solo-press-conference-march-25/

Joe Biden Makes History!

** Joe Biden is now the first US President in 100 years NOT to hold a press conference in his first 30 days in office.

He can’t.

** Joe Biden is the first US President NOT to hold a State of the Union Address or Joint Session of Congress Address in almost 100 years.

** And Joe Biden is the first US President to COMPLETELY OPEN the US Southern border to illegal aliens, even sick ones, during a pandemic.

The White House on Tuesday announced that dementia Joe will finally hold his first solo press conference on March 25.

After hiding for two months, Joe Biden will be drugged up and ready for a press conference on his 64th day in office and the media thinks this is totally normal.

