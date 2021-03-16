https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ammon-bundy-arrested-at-his-own-trial-for-not-wearing-a-mask-raw/

Ammon Bundy arrested at his own trial

Ammon Bundy and Aaron Schmidt have been arrested on failure to appear charges, by the ADA County Sheriff’s Department. They are being held on $10,000 bail. They arrived at trial this morning, and were denied entrance due to refusing to wear a mask. They were then arrested for failure to appear, as they stood at the entrance, where they were attempting to appear before the court.

Also arrested, Casey Baker for felony battery of a police officer and misdemeanor resisting arrest. Casey is being denied bail. Garth Gaylord was arrested for battery of a police officer, as a misdemeanor and was released.

Ammon Bundy previously faced 2 trespassing charges, but as of last week, one was dismissed. Today was the scheduled trial for the remaining trespass charge.