UPDATED 6:53 AM PT – Tuesday, March 16, 2021

A wave of support is rising in Arizona to recall the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors among other key leaders in the state. The ‘We the People Arizona’ alliance has hosted rallies and collected signatures to recall the state’s leader, who they believe played a role in covering up alleged election fraud in the state.

One America’s Christina Bobb spoke with a key figure in the recall fight to learn more.

