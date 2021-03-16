https://www.oann.com/ariz-senate-to-take-up-bill-imposing-strict-penalties-for-child-sex-trafficking/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=ariz-senate-to-take-up-bill-imposing-strict-penalties-for-child-sex-trafficking

Arizona’s Senate is set to review a bill which would impose a mandatory lifetime sentence for repeat offenders of child sex trafficking. This came after the legislation passed in the state’s House by a nearly unanimous bipartisan vote.

One America’s Christina Bobb spoke with Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Ariz.), who introduced the bill, and has more from Washington.

