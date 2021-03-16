https://100percentfedup.com/biden-blood-eight-illegals-dead-after-head-on-crash-in-texas/

Republican leader Kevin McCarthy called today for Joe Biden to come to the border to see what he’s done. His policies have created chaos on our southern border. Thousands and thousands of illegals have been emboldened by Biden’s message of open borders and are making the trek to try and cross into the US. This policy has put Americans and the illegals in danger.

A tragic case similar to the one below killed 12 illegals after their SUV carrying 25 illegals crashed in California (see below). Now, a breaking story out of Texas is another example of Biden’s policy causing death:

The Eagle Pass News Leader is reporting that a high-speed chase on Highway 277 near Loma Alta, Texas, left eight people dead after the driver crashed head-on with another vehicle. Another two persons were reportedly airlifted to a San Antonio-area hospital with serious injuries.

The Texas Department of Public Safety officers managed to arrest the alleged perpetrator, who, after the crash, tried to flee on foot.

Latest: Georgia Judge “Inclined to Order [Absentee] Ballots Unsealed” for Review By Election Integrity Watchdog Experts

So far, eight people have been confirmed dead. Apparently, they are illegal immigrants, Highway 277 is still closed as investigations continue, and the vehicles participating in this crash will be removed.

Limited information has been provided as everything is still under investigation. Support is being received from Val Verde sheriff deputies and the fire department to rescue people from inside the vehicles.

CALIFORNIA CRASH KILLS 12 ILLEGALS IN AN SUV CARRYING 25:

Democrats are blinded by their agenda and are unable to see the truth. While they’re busy dismantling President Trump’s great work getting our border under control, they are causing danger to the illegals they want to help cross our border.

Open borders might sound all kumbaya to liberals, but there are borders for an excellent reason (see video of Stephen Miller below). Primarily for the safety of a sovereign nation’s legal citizens who should come first. Also, the illegals from all over the globe trying to get into America are in danger, as evidenced by the SUV crash on a California highway today:

div.inline-poll {

/*background: #c60000;

color: #fff;

padding: 1px 20px 0;

border-radius: 2px;

display: block;*/

margin: 0;

}

div.inline-poll .gpoll_wrapper {

margin: 0;

}

div.inline-poll .gform_wrapper h3.gform_title {

color: #fff;

font-size: 20px;

line-height: 1.1;

padding: 6px 3px;

}

div.inline-poll .gform_wrapper ul li.gfield {

margin-top: 0;

}

div.inline-poll .gform_wrapper ul li.gfield.gfield_contains_required {

padding: 0;

}

div.inline-poll .gform_wrapper .gform_heading {

margin-bottom: 0;

background: #000;

padding: 0 9px;

}

div.inline-poll .gform_wrapper ul.gfield_radio li {

/*border: solid 1px rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.5);

border-radius: 2px;

padding: 0 5px 1px!important;

width: 32%;

float: left;

margin: 0 2% 0 0;

background: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.2);*/

border: solid 1px rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.5);

border-radius: 2px;

padding: 0 5px 1px!important;

margin: 0 0 2px 0;

float: none;

width: 100%;

background: rgba(0, 0, 0, .1);

}

div.inline-poll .gform_wrapper ul.gfield_radio li:nth-of-type(3) {

margin: 0;

}

div.inline-poll .gform_wrapper.gf_browser_chrome ul.gform_fields li.gfield input[type=radio] {

margin: 0 3px;

width: 14px!important;

}

div.inline-poll .gform_footer input.button, .gform_wrapper .gform_footer input[type=submit] {

width: 100%;

margin: 0 0 5px;

line-height: 1;

padding: 5px 5px;

/*background: #fff;color: #c60000;*/

font-size: 18px;

text-transform: uppercase;

font-weight: 900;

border: none;

background: #c60000;

color: #fff;

}

div.inline-poll .gform_wrapper ul.gfield_radio li label {

width: calc(100% – 24px)!important;

}

div.inline-poll .gform_confirmation_wrapper {

padding: 15px 0 1px;

}

div.inline-poll #gforms_confirmation_message {

padding: 0;

}

div.inline-poll .gform_wrapper .gform_footer {

margin: 0;

padding-bottom: 0;

}

div.inline-poll .gform_wrapper input:not([type=radio]):not([type=checkbox]):not([type=submit]):not([type=button]):not([type=image]):not([type=file]) {

margin: 0;

line-height: 1;

padding: 4px 11px;

background: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1);

/*width: calc(100% + 16px);*/

border: solid 1px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.2);

font-size: 16px;

border-radius: 2px;

}

div.inline-poll .gform_wrapper .top_label .gfield_label {

font-size: 14px;

font-weight: 100;

margin: 0;

}

div.inline-poll .gform_wrapper div.validation_error {

color: #c60000;

font-size: 16px;

border: none;

padding: 0;

}

div.inline-poll .gform_wrapper .top_label div.ginput_container {

margin-top: 0;

}

div.inline-poll .gform_wrapper li.gfield.gfield_error.gfield_contains_required {

background: transparent;

border: none;

padding: 0;

margin: 0;

}

div.inline-poll .red .gpoll_ratio_box {

background-color: #c60000;

}

div.inline-poll .gform_wrapper .validation_message {

color: #c60000;

padding: 4px 0 0 4px;

}

div.inline-poll .gpoll_button {

display: none;

}

div.inline-poll .gpoll_bar_juice:after {

background: #d43d3d;

}

Fox News reports:

A California highway crash involving human smugglers and 25 illegal immigrants jammed into a single SUV left over a dozen dead Tuesday, a Border Patrol source tells Fox News.

The wreck involved an overloaded Ford Expedition, which normally seats eight, and a semi-truck near the U.S.-Mexico border, the source says. Officials noted that the SUV had only two seats in the front, while all of the back seats had been removed to create more space for passengers.

Smugglers take money from the illegals and then put the illegals in grave danger to get them across our border. Even worse, young children are put in harm’s way when borders are opened up.

During a quick moment today, Biden was asked if there is a crisis at the border. He said no, but it’s very evident that the word is out that it’s now safe to cross our border. This creates a crisis where illegals rush our border and risk their lives doing so.

Biden is as tone-deaf on immigration as he is on everything else.

Stephen Miller joined Maria Bartiromo to shed light on Biden’s radical plan on immigration:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

