Joe Biden’s, long known for his habit of plagiarizing others, has now transitioned to taking credit for Donald Trump’s achievements.

On the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 outbreak being declared a pandemic, President Joe Biden delivered his first address from the White House, providing viewers with a typical Biden-esque presentation: emotions, fake sincerity, and ideological theft.

This time, it wasn’t a speech Biden was copying, but the success of his predecessor, Donald Trump.

Biden began with “A year ago, we were hit with a virus that was met with silence and spread unchecked, denials for days, weeks, then months,” ignoring that multiple Democrats refused to accept the reality of COVID-19, with Biden at the time describing Trump’s closure of flights from China as “xenophobic.”

However, the real achievement-related theft came when Biden discussed the subject of COVID-19 vaccines. Ignoring — of course — that throughout the 2020 election both he and his running mate intentionally diminished public faith in the vaccine under Trump, Biden proceeded to take credit for setting goals that Trump had already achieved.

“Two months ago, the country — this country didn’t have nearly enough vaccine supply to vaccinate all or anywhere near all of the American public, but soon we will. We’ve been working with vaccine manufacturers, Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, to manufacture and purchase hundreds of millions of doses of these three safe, effective vaccines,” said Biden.

Only a career bureaucrat could view the delivery of the vaccine — Trump’s achievement — and the act of purchasing more of this vaccine — Biden’s achievement — as equally worthy of celebration. Without Trump, there would arguably be no vaccine to purchase, and the Trump administration had ongoing deals with vaccine providers for hundreds of millions of doses.

Not only that, the fact that the vaccine was delivered in unprecedented time was a miracle decried by Biden as unrealistic and implausible just months earlier.

“We continue to work on making at-home testing available, and we’ve been focused on serving people in the hardest hit communities of this pandemic, Black, Latino, Native American, and rural communities. So what does all of this add up to? When I took office 50 days ago, only 8% of Americans after months, only 8% of those over the age of 65 had gotten their first vaccination. Today that number is 65%,” Biden continued.

What Biden is taking credit for is existing further along the COVID-19 vaccine timeline than Trump — without whom the timeline wouldn’t exist. Under Trump, the first vaccine was approved by the FDA on December 11. Three days later, the first vaccine was administered. Biden is patting himself on the back for simply arriving after the heavy lifting was done. Saying “only 8% of Americans” were vaccinated “after months,” he ignores that those “months” involved the development of this very vaccine, without which he would be left holding nothing other than his pre-written speech.

Later, Biden even has to clarify another item of celebration. After saying, “First, tonight, I’m announcing that I will direct all states, tribes, and territories to make all adults, people 18 and over, eligible to be vaccinated no later than May 1,” he immediately had to dampen his own “success.”

“And let me be clear. That doesn’t mean everyone’s going to have that shot immediately, but it means you’ll be able to get in line beginning May 1.”

Wow. Biden is announcing that he is directing all states, tribes, and territories to…put us all in a line by May 1. Pop the champagne, Joe.

Biden is arguably the luckiest politician in modern American history. Not only did COVID-19 give him the Hail Mary attack against Trump the Democrats desperately needed, but Trump’s delivery of multiple effective vaccines will now let Biden do what he does best: take credit for the work of others.

