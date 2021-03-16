http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/e3214emNGNQ/

During a portion of an interview with ABC News released on Tuesday, President Joe Biden stated that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) should resign and would “probably” be prosecuted if the investigation into the sexual misconduct allegations against him confirms the claims. Biden also stated that women who make accusations of sexual misconduct “should be presumed to be telling the truth,” and “there should be an investigation to determine whether what she says is true.”

ABC host George Stephanopoulos asked, “If the investigation confirms the claims of the women, should he resign?”

Biden responded, “Yes. I think he’d probably end up being prosecuted too.”

He added, “A woman should be presumed to be telling the truth, and should not be scapegoated and become victimized by her coming forward, number one. But there should be an investigation to determine whether what she says is true. That’s what’s going on now.”

Biden further stated, “It takes a lot of courage to come forward, so the presumption is, it should be taken seriously and it should be investigated, and that’s what’s underway now.”

