President BidenJoe BidenThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Split screen: Biden sells stimulus; GOP highlights border RNC to shadow Biden as he promotes COVID-19 relief bill Dems’ momentum hits quagmire over infrastructure plans MORE on Tuesday said New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Andrew CuomoThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Split screen: Biden sells stimulus; GOP highlights border Cuomo accuser meets with state investigators for more than 4 hours WaPo critic chastises CNN for its ‘love-a-thon’ interviews between Cuomo brothers MORE (D) should resign and possibly face criminal prosecution if allegations of sexual harassment are proven by an ongoing investigation.

“A woman should be presumed telling the truth and should not be scapegoated and victimized by her coming forward,” Biden told ABC News. “But there should be an investigation to determine what she says is true. That’s what’s going on now.”

“And you’ve been very clear, if the investigation confirms the claims, he’s gone?” George Stephanopoulos George Robert StephanopoulosThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Biden to hit road, tout COVID-19 relief law Biden to sit down for ABC News interview as COVID-19 relief promotion tour begins Treasury Secretary says economy can have ‘near full employment’ next year MORE asked Biden.

“That’s what I think happens,” Biden said. “And by the way, it may very well be that there could be a criminal prosecution attached to it.”

Biden, who was the subject of allegations of inappropriate conduct that surfaced early in the the 2020 presidential campaign, added that it takes “a lot of courage to come forward” and that the accusations should be taken seriously.

The comments from Biden mark his most extensive to date since Cuomo has been engulfed in controversy, and they go further than his previous remarks, in which the president said the investigation should be left to run its course.

Seven women have come forward in recent weeks to allege Cuomo made inappropriate comments or made them feel uncomfortable during interactions in the workplace and social settings. One woman claimed Cuomo groped her during an interaction at the governor’s mansion. That complaint has been referred to the Albany Police Department.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James (D) is conducting an investigation into the allegations against Cuomo.

The governor has denied the allegations and rejected growing calls for his resignation. Dozens of state lawmakers have called on Cuomo to step down, as have several congressional representatives from the state. Sens. Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerHalf of New Yorkers say Cuomo shouldn’t immediately resign: poll Stacey Abrams: ‘I don’t believe that it’s necessary to wholly eliminate the filibuster’ Cuomo biographer: ‘Predatory behavior’ has been ‘evident for years’ MORE (D-N.Y.) and Kirsten Gilibrand (D-N.Y.) joined the chorus late last week.

The White House has steadfastly steered clear of wading into the controversy surrounding Cuomo, who leads the National Governors Association (NGA). Cuomo is also a participant on weekly calls with White House officials about coronavirus vaccine distribution efforts.

Asked about whether Cuomo should step aside from his NGA role while James’s investigation plays out, White House press secretary Jen Psaki Jen PsakiDems’ momentum hits quagmire over infrastructure plans Huge fight looms over raising taxes Sister of North Korean leader responds to White House with vague warning MORE said this week that would be a decision best left to the governors’ association.

