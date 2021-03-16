http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/TMJwsyeDg4w/

President Joe Biden said Tuesday during an interview with George Stephanopoulos for ABC News interview that he now supported reforming the Senate filibuster.

Stephanopoulos asked, “Aren’t you going to have to choose between preserving the filibuster and advancing your agenda?”

Biden said, “Yes, but here’s the choice. I don’t think that you have to eliminate the filibuster. You have to do it what it used to be when I first got to the Senate back in the old days,” Biden explained. “You had to stand up and command the floor. You had to keep talking.”

Stephanopoulos asked. “So you’re for that reform? You’re for bringing back the talking filibuster?”

Biden confirmed, “I am. That’s what it was supposed to be. It’s getting to the point where, you know, democracy is having a hard time functioning.”

