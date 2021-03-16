https://justthenews.com/government/diplomacy/biden-putin-will-pay-price-meddling-2020-acknowledged-russian-leader-killer?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Biden says Russia leader Vladimir Putin “will pay a price” for trying to undermine America’s 2020 election – one day a U.S. intelligence report found the Russian government meddled in the election with the intent to “denigrating” Biden’s candidacy.

“He will pay a price,” Biden said of Putin during an ABC’s “Good Morning America” aired Wednesday.

When interviewer George Stephanopoulos asked Biden whether he thought Putin was “a killer,” Biden replied, “I do,” according to CNN.

