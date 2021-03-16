https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-puts-his-foot-down-orders-waves-of-illegal-migrants-flocking-to-southern-border-dont-come

President Joe Biden has a message for thousands of illegal immigrants crossing into the U.S. from Mexico: “don’t.”

ABC News host George Stephanopoulos asked Biden about the growing crisis at the southern border during an interview in Darby, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday night. The full interview is set to air on Wednesday, but the network teased the interview with a clip on Biden’s response to the crisis of illegal immigration on the southern border.

According to the 47-second clip posted by ABC News, Biden gave no specific answer to the crisis, but emphasized that the migrants were not coming at his request. It is unclear whether he gave a more substantial answer during the full interview.

“The idea that Joe Biden said, ‘Come’ – because I heard the other day that they’re coming because they know I’m a nice guy,” Biden said, according to ABC News. “Here’s the deal, they’re not.”

At another part in the interview, Biden compared the surge of illegal crossings at the border to surges in 2019 and 2020. Stephanopoulos pushed back saying that the current surge “might be worse,” to which Biden acknowledged “well, it could be.”

The host asked Biden to say firmly that the president does not support the waves of illegal immigrants crossing the U.S. southern border.

“Yes, I can say quite clearly: Don’t come,” Biden said in the clip posted to ABC News. He went on to add that “what we’re in the process of getting set up …” but ABC cut to the next sound bite before Biden’s full answer was given.

“Don’t leave your town or city or community,” Biden said in the next bite.

EXCLUSIVE: @GStephanopoulos presses Pres. Biden on the border crisis. “Do you have to say quite clearly, ‘Don’t come’? Biden: “Yes, I can say quite clearly: Don’t come over…Don’t leave your town or city or community.” https://t.co/fRtObTXY0c pic.twitter.com/m802Y3tVjg — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) March 16, 2021

The Biden administration has shifted the United States’ approach to illegal immigration since the Trump administration, and even since the Obama administration. Biden has prioritized processing and releasing illegal immigrants rather than detaining or barring them from entry into the country.

Illegal immigrants flooding into the U.S. from the southern border have claimed Biden encouraged them to come. Illegal immigrants have swarmed the southern border in record numbers forcing the Biden administration to activate the Federal Emergency Management Agency to aid federal agents at the border. As The Daily Wire reported:

Immigrants who are swarming to the U.S.-Mexico border say President Joe Biden “promised” them they would be allowed to enter the country. “Biden promised us that everything was going to change,” Gladys Oneida Pérez Cruz, a woman who traveled to the border with her son, told The New York Times. “He hasn’t done it yet, but he is going to be a good president for migrants.” The Times said another woman in tears at the border said, “Biden promised us!” Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers say that some 100,000 foreigners came to the border in February alone, and after weeks of claiming all is well, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Saturday acknowledged that “record numbers” of foreigners are overwhelming U.S. agencies, prompting the department to call in help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

