Democrat President Joe Biden will finally give his first press conference next week after avoiding the practice since getting into office, setting a modern day record.

The announcement comes after the White House faced increasing criticism from both right-wing and left-wing publications over Biden not holding press conferences.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that Biden will give the news conference on March 25, more than two full months after taking office.

ABC News responded to claims from Psaki that Biden has “done about 40 Q&As since he took office” by reporting:

But those exchanges are often devoid of any meaningful back-and-forth, and typically last just seconds. The president sometimes responds to one or two short questions — if that — while White House staff members yell, “Thank you!” and “Let’s go!” as they usher the journalists out. “I’m sorry, can’t hear him,” Biden said on Thursday as his aides screamed over a reporter and pushed the press out of the room. The president did not answer the question.

The Washington Post reported last week that at as of four days ago, Trump had already given five news conferences by this point in his presidency while Obama had given two, George W. Bush three, and Clinton five.

Two former press secretaries—Kayleigh McEnany and Dana Perino—said that it was a mistake to announce a press conference in advance and that it’s a better idea to announce it that day.

