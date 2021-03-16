https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biggest-story-of-the-last-24-hours-exposes-the-fetid-rotten-underbelly-of-the-washington-post/
ABC and PBS ignore the retraction from WaPo
But at no point, during Monday’s newscast, did ABC’s World News Tonight correct the record for viewers. Instead, anchor David Muir talked about the snow in Colorado, touted New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland (D) getting confirmed as the interior secretary, and fawned over the Oscar nominations.