Griffin was hit with criticism over the wild post.

“Well done. Worst tweet ever. And the competition is tough. You won. You can delete your account now,” wrote political commentator and rapper Zuby.

“Stop projecting, bro,” mocked podcast host Bridget Phetasy.

“Dude, you suck,” responded journalist Ian Miles Cheong. “People in interracial relationships struggle enough with ignorant perceptions without you adding to it.”

Burr set off critics during his presentation of numerous awards at the Grammys, ironically meeting the comedian’s prediction at the award show that feminists were going to go “nuts.” The Daily Wire reported:

After walking on stage to piano music, Burr joked, “Was I the only one who wanted to kill himself during that piano solo?” “I bought a suit for this. I thought I was gonna be on TV. I’m such a moron. I am losing so much money right now,” he then joked about himself. The award show was remote due to COVID-19 precautions. When he presented the best regional Mexican music award, he stumbled over the pronunciation of winner Natalia Lafourcade’s last name. “I can’t say the name,” he said. “The Grammy goes to Natalia Lafourcade. I will accept on behalf of her. If I butchered her name, I’m sorry.” “Natalie, you won,” Burr added. “[How many] feminists are like, going nuts,” Burr later mocked, presenting best tropical Latin album. “Why is this cis-white male doing all this Latino stuff.”

Burr’s name quickly trended on Twitter and leftists called the comedian a “disgrace” and joked that men should be kept in “cages.”

Burr is known for being politically incorrect. Back in 2018, for example, the comedian unapologetically pushed back against the Left’s gender ideology, especially when it comes to children. The Daily Wire reported at the time:

Comedian Bill Burr slammed “fascist liberals” for pushing their “gender neutral” ideology onto the rest of us on a recent episode of the “Your Mom’s House” podcast. The new father rejected the notion of raising his baby girl as anything other than female and lamented the “small minority” of fascist leftists who attempt to dictate our speech and shame those who, like himself, don’t fall in line.

