Actress Nia Renée Hill, the wife of veteran stand-up comedian Bill Burr, slapped down a Twitter troll Monday after he carelessly suggested she may be a “minority sex servant” and that Burr’s marriage to her could be a “sign of racism.”

Burr, known for his many highly rated comedy specials and for playing Migs Mayfield in Disney’s “The Mandalorian,” became the target of a cancel campaign on social media starting Sunday night for jokes he made while presenting an award at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

At one point during the outrage, during which Burr was accused of being a racist, one Twitter user noted that the comedian’s wife, Hill, is a black woman. But that didn’t satisfy failed politician turned Twitter troll Clayburn Griffin, who felt it was necessary to point out that the couple’s marriage could be a sham.

“While I’m not suggesting Bill Burr is a racist, a white man having a non-white wife can sometimes be a sign of racism,” Griffin articulated. “So you shouldn’t assume someone isn’t racist just because they own a minority sex servant. They may very well have one because they’re racist.”

Hill apparently saw the tweet and proceeded to dismantle Griffin’s argument using just a handful of words.

“B**ch, shut the f**k up,” she tweeted in response.

Burr drew ire from the outrage mob by poking fun at feminists and mispronouncing a winner’s name while presenting awards for “Best Regional Mexican Album” and “Best Tropical Latin Album” Sunday night.

“How many feminists are like going nuts, ‘Why is this cis white male doing all this Latino stuff?'” he joked.

Burr also joked during his opening, “Was I the only one that wanted to kill himself during that piano solo?” before adding, “I bought a suit for this. I thought I was going to be on TV. I’m such a moron. I’m losing so much money.”

The abrasive comedy routine set off a firestorm of angry tweets demanding “ban all white men” and “for all white men to be kept in cages.” One commenter even charged Burr with “making fun of civil rights movements.”

It was not not the first time that Burr has drawn ire from the outrage mob.

