Bill Maher says U.S. has lost to China because of ‘wokeism and culture wars’

“Half the country is having a never-ending “woke” competition deciding what gender Mr. Potato Head will be and the other half believes we have to stop lizard people because they’re eating babies. We are a silly people.”

“Nothing ever moves in this impacted colon of a country. We see a problem and we ignore it; lie about it; fight about it; endlessly litigate it; kick it down the road, and then write a half ass solution that doesn’t kick in for ten years.”

“China, on the other hand, fixes it. China sees a problem, and they fix it. They build a damn. Americans debate what to rename it. We’re not losing to China. We lost. The returns just haven’t all come in yet. They made robots that check your kids’ temperature and got their asses back in school. Most of our kids are still pretending to take Zoom classes while they watch Tik Tok and their brain cells slowly commit ritual suicide. As George Bush once said: ‘Is our children learning.’