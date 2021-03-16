https://www.theepochtimes.com/boy-and-2-adults-dead-after-small-plane-crashes-into-suv-in-florida_3736114.html

A single-engine airplane crashed into an SUV while it was driving in Florida on Monday, killing two people aboard the small plane and a young boy who was inside the vehicle, according to officials.

The fiery incident was captured on a Ring security camera installed at a nearby home, showing the moment the airplane crashed into the SUV before it burst into flames.

According to a statement released by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the plane went down shortly after taking off on Monday around 3 p.m. from the North Perry Airport in southern Broward County, Local10 reported.

Authorities said the cause of the crash is under investigation and FAA and National Transportation Safety Board officials have been investigating at the scene.

The plane seems to have clipped a power line and then crashed into the SUV that was driving in a residential neighborhood.

The Pembroke Pines Police Department said on Twitter they shut down the street of the crash site and the roadway will remain closed until Tuesday afternoon.

ATTENTION DRIVERS: SW 72nd Avenue, between SW 10th Street and SW 15th Street, remains closed due to an on-going plane crash investigation by the @NTSB. The roadway is expected to be cleared by this afternoon. Please use SW 71st Avenue or University Drive for north/south travel. pic.twitter.com/U0HJxCULnx — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) March 16, 2021

The mother of the four-year-old boy who died was driving her car when the plane, a single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza, struck the SUV.

Both occupants of the car were transported to a hospital in serious condition. The boy did not recover from his injuries and was later pronounced dead.

All occupants of the plane were pronounced dead. Officials haven’t released any information regarding the passengers’ identities.

Witnesses who have described the crash said the wing touched the ground first before nose diving into the moving vehicle. Firefighters responded quickly and were able to extinguish the flames shortly after arrival.

“Regrettably, two persons aboard the single-engine aircraft were killed in the accident, as well as a young child traveling in a vehicle that collided with the plane before it crashed,” the Broward County Aviation Department said in a statement released on Tuesday, Local10 reported.

“We are saddened by this tragic loss of life and offer our sincere condolences during this difficult time.”

From NTD News

