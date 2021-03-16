https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-numerous-illegal-immigrants-dead-after-getting-in-car-crash-while-running-from-cops

Multiple illegal immigrants died in a car accident that happened near the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas on Monday afternoon as they were allegedly trying to flee from law enforcement officials.

“Eight illegal immigrants have been pronounced dead in Texas after the truck they were traveling in crashed head-on with another vehicle,” Fox News reported. “The driver of the truck carrying the migrants also tried to flee on foot following the crash, but was taken into custody.”

The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a statement to Fox News that a red Dodge truck was “evading DPS troopers traveling on U.S. 277 when it caused a head-on collision with a white Ford F-150.”

Authorities have not said what initially started the car chase.

The crash comes after another mass casualty event involving illegal aliens trying to enter the U.S. happened earlier this month in California.

Smugglers drove two vehicles through a section of old border fencing on the U.S.-Mexico border and one of the vehicles, which was carrying “human smugglers and 25 illegal immigrants” got into an accident that killed at least 13 people. The other vehicle, which was carrying 19 suspected illegal aliens, later erupted into flames in a different location.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) later announced that they had opened a human smuggling investigation into the incidents.

“Special Agents from Homeland Security Investigations San Diego responded to the scene of today’s fatal crash in El Centro, California, and have initiated a human smuggling investigation,” ICE said in a statement. “The investigation is ongoing and no further details are available at this time.”

In a recent interview on CNN, Democrat Rep. Vicente Gonzalez of Texas warned that Democrat President Joe Biden’s immigration policies could devastate the country, which comes as Biden is being widely accused of being responsible for creating a humanitarian and national security crisis on the U.S.-Mexico.

“Well, my concern at this in the recent weeks in my district, migrants who made it across the border, who even pass the line of MPPs [Migrant Protection Protocols], who were 5,000 folks that have been waiting for two years across the border, made it across the Rio Grande Valley were processed and released,” Gonzalez said. “If that is the message that we send to Central America and around the world, I can assure you, it won’t be long before we have tens of thousands of people showing up to our border.”

“And it’ll be catastrophic for our party, for our country, for my region, for my district, in the middle of a pandemic, in an area where we’ve lost over 3,000 people in my small congressional district,” Gonzalez continued. “So, I think we need to have a better plan in place. I think asylum seekers should be able to ask for asylum and be processed in their home country or a neighboring country. And we shouldn’t have a policy in place that impulses people to make this 2,000 mile trek where cartels and human traffickers are enriching themselves.”

