And the media wonder why Trump called them fake news. He wasn’t just being mean, or snarky, or trolling them – he was being honest. Boy howdy, they really proved him right with this absolute fabrication of his telling Georgia officials to ‘find the votes.’

Sure, they corrected it NOW but the damage has already been done.

Republicans lost Georgia.

Alex Thompson’s thread illustrates how much damage was done with this blatant lie and just how far it went.

😬

“Trump did not tell the investigator to “find the fraud” or say she would be “a national hero” if she did so.”https://t.co/PnQm0aJyOu pic.twitter.com/GEzAJmhWDY — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) March 15, 2021

HELLUVA correction.

Oops, our bad. We made that part up … now back to our coverage on how much nicer Biden’s cages are for those thousands of illegal immigrant children and how tiny checks from the government will save us all, HALLELUJAH!

There really should be some sort of a consequence for something SO wrong, right?

real bad. this quote was and still is everywhere. pic.twitter.com/jZwQ9rPwRp — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) March 15, 2021

Vox, ABC News, CNN (duh), NBC News.

All the ‘bigs’.

.@cammcwhirter tracked down the actual recording of the call which led to Wapo’s correction (but not the other outlets yet). https://t.co/Gx9DbjqVQl — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) March 15, 2021

Whoa, someone actually did investigative reporting? NO WAY.

CNN issues a sorta vague “editor’s note.” The Wapo correction was much more comprehensive. https://t.co/XshPapFF3G pic.twitter.com/kSRqHE4sLQ — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) March 15, 2021

What a bunch of jacka*ses.

Sneaky, underhanded, agenda-driven buttholes.

Trump was right about them.

Was it not discussed during the impeachment hearing? Omg. And you know what will happen because of this lie heard ‘round the world? Absolutely nothing — Laura (@NonsenseEnd) March 15, 2021

Ooof. — Joe Henderson (@Henderson_Joe) March 15, 2021

Ooof indeed.

A lie is a lie is a lie. And the media knows how to lie.

***

