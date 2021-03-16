https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/16/brianna-wu-says-shes-got-receipts-for-her-own-jesse-singal-stories-but-doesnt-feel-like-sharing-them-good-thing-singal-has-his-own-receipts/

As we told you, liberal journalist and Substacker Jesse Singal has apparently been the target of a systematic and coordinated campaign to smear him as a transphobe and ruin his career.

He addressed some of the smearmongers in a recent Substack piece, but he had no doubt that there were plenty more where those came from.

Plenty more, like former House hopeful Brianna Wu, who never met a smear campaign she didn’t like:

I think we’ve found at least one of the vectors of this insane rumor — Brianna Wu. https://t.co/qWiVRc6p7v — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) March 15, 2021

Let’s just say we wouldn’t be the least bit surprised if Brianna Wu had a starring role in this effort:

I have my own Jesse Singal stories I’ve never shared publicly. One day I will. And I have receipts. I don’t know how many sources have to talk about wildly unethical behavior before credible journalists decide not to be associated with someone. — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) March 15, 2021

We’d love to make the acquaintance of these fabled “sources.”

Brianna should share these stories immediately. I think it’s really important to get to the bottom of this. pic.twitter.com/AuhvMRrhUP — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) March 15, 2021

What’s the holdup, Brianna?

Why put an embargo on these stories? There have been a lot of talk about wildly unethical behavior but none so far that stand up as far as I can see. Maybe your stories could help the credibility of of all this talk? — The Leopard In The Basement Is A Sensible Name (@tlitb) March 15, 2021

If you don’t believe trans people and women, that’s a you problem. — Real Americans are Anti-Fascist. (@athie_gnome) March 15, 2021

There are real right-wing people to engage and discredit. Singal is a good example. That is not arguing with sock puppets. By arguing with them you help people see their argument. if you’re going to insist on doing it please don’t do it in my mentions. — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) March 15, 2021

“Singal is a good example” of a “right-wing” person “to engage and discredit,” says Brianna Wu. Why? Because reasons.

2/ A big difference in the people critiquing Singal and the people defending him is most people critiquing him have names and reputations. We have credibility. Sock puppets don’t. There is no reason to engage them or take them seriously. I just block them. — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) March 15, 2021

“We have credibility.”

Ultimately, what is going to sink Jesse Singal’s career isn’t his transphobia. Sadly, transphobia is not a dealbreaker to a journalism career. It’s the unethical shortcuts he takes with reporting. The truth will eventually come out. — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) March 15, 2021

Brianna keeps saying that the truth will come out. Can she give us a timeline on that?

2/ And for perspective, I have worked with hundreds of journalists over the last 6 years. Overwhelmingly positive relationships. I would hope most of them would say they found me easy to work with, truthful and open about my experiences. I don’t make this statement lightly. — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) March 15, 2021

She doesn’t make this statement lightly; she just makes it dishonestly.

That’s Brianna Wu’s “credibility” in a nutshell.

And Katie Herzog, Singal’s “Blocked and Reported” podcast co-host, is not impressed:

All Brianna Wu would have to do to end Jesse’s career (and mine, by association) would be to share her stories and provide her receipts. She won’t, because she can’t. https://t.co/KgAccTg2N6 — Katie Herzog (@kittypurrzog) March 15, 2021

I’ve never had any interaction with you that would affect your professional reputation as a journalist. And even if I had, I wouldn’t share it unless there were an immensely compelling reason to. I can provide receipts. And I will. But when I want to, not when you want me to. ❤️ — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) March 15, 2021

Got that? Brianna Wu will furnish those receipts she’s been touting when she’s good and ready, and not a moment sooner than that.

Probably because she’s got quite a bit of Photoshopping to do.

I’ll give $1,000 to a charity of your choice if you provide the proof to Katie privately. This isn’t political at all for me; this is about how people are treated, and how they’re destroyed by innuendo and rumor everyday. A thousand bucks for you to give the “receipts” to Katie. — Colin Moriarty (@notaxation) March 15, 2021

I’ll top that: I’ll give $1,000 to *her personally*, just Venmo that straight over, if she provides said receipts and they aren’t just “a friend told me [X], but you’ll have to take my hearsay word for it” or “he asked me a question and it made me feel oppressed.” — Jeff B., who on earth is this guy?? (@EsotericCD) March 15, 2021

Who wouldn’t want an easy $1,000? I would a remarkable number of silly things for an easy grand, to say nothing of defending my honor and dignity in public. — Jeff B., who on earth is this guy?? (@EsotericCD) March 15, 2021

Sorry, fellas. She’s not interested. Not even if she could help herself and others.

I’m just pointing out that you’re not exactly in a position to talk about journalistic standards, or how to conduct yourself. I will tell my story on my terms – not yours. — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) March 15, 2021

Right. And her terms are “shut up and let me baselessly smear Jesse Singal.”

1/ The last I’m going to say on this today. Many women have come forward with their stories about Singal. @JuliaSerano in particular was credible. It’s my belief that real consequences for Singal’s ethics will happen through his peers. Not on Twitter. — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) March 15, 2021

2/ If a journalist from a reputable publication wants to talk to me as part of a story? I’ll happily make time. Talk to a lot of his sources – we will all have similar stories. But I’m not gonna do this on Twitter. We’ve seen his playbook of victimhood. It’s a pig enjoying mud. — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) March 15, 2021

We’ve definitely seen Brianna Wu’s own playbook of victimhood. Many times.

3/ I don’t think ethical journalists get this defensive and attack sources publicly unless they know they have something to hide. Impossible to imagine anyone at the New York Times or Washington Post behaving like Singal does. But that’s why he doesn’t have their careers. — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) March 15, 2021

I’m right there with you. It’s like a never ending torrent of trash being poured into my eyes and ears. — Lucia Everblack💀🏳️‍🌈⛧🏳️‍⚧️🔮 (@LuciaEverblack) March 15, 2021

I think you can tell a lot about someone by who their friends are. — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) March 15, 2021

Oh, you certainly can:

You: Everyone who wants to see the evidence is a “sock puppet” while your side has “names and reputations.” This thread: Lots of real people seeking your “receipts” while those supporting you are a lesbian elf princess, a gnome, & a transbian aspiring to be a crazy cat lady. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/uVLNBl6NF2 — 🅼🅰🆃🆃 💎 🆁🆄🅱🆈 (@mattruby) March 15, 2021

So those are Brianna Wu’s allies. Quite an illustrious group.

Hi Brianna Wu. Wasn’t planning on defending @jessesingal publicly, since my TL is already filled with his (and others’) convincing demonstrations that you (and others) have no There there, but since you seem to have an inaccurate notion about this: I write only under my own name. https://t.co/xaGJTBZvKm — Matt Welch (@MattWelch) March 15, 2021

I’ve seen plenty of verified or genuine high-profile accts defend Singal during this defamation campaign. It requires immense dishonesty to make false claims without backing them up and dismissing everybody that disagrees with you as a sock. — Drew McClure🐢 (@nondescriptdrm) March 16, 2021

Well, Brianna Wu is an immensely dishonest person, so she’s up to the challenge.

And voila, I’m blocked. Phew, this is all so childish. pic.twitter.com/pxz5qkZLzT — 🅼🅰🆃🆃 💎 🆁🆄🅱🆈 (@mattruby) March 15, 2021

…aaaand I’m blocked. Though I was entirely reasonable and not abusive or vulgar. I guess some people don’t really get into that ‘intellectual consistency’ thing. — Jeff B., who on earth is this guy?? (@EsotericCD) March 15, 2021

You blocked me for asking for proof. This is my verified real name. https://t.co/eDDceNYpFn pic.twitter.com/sn3YKxidl5 — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) March 15, 2021

Hey, Brianna just lives by the code of Sun Tzu:

“Engage people with what they expect; it is what they are able to discern and confirms their projections. It settles them into predictable patterns of response, occupying their minds while you wait for the extraordinary moment — that which they cannot anticipate.” -Sun Tzu — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) March 15, 2021

If Sun Tzu had been on Twitter, he probably would’ve accused Jesse Singal of transphobia and blocked everyone who asked for proof, too.

Just letting you know that credible people dont use their large public platforms to make serious accusations while refusing to provide the receipts. That is what pathetic hacks do when they want to smear someone they dont like. — Frost Fangs (@frostfangs2) March 15, 2021

And she blocked me 😞 I guess I’ll never get to see all those receipts proving the accusation that she, a credible journalist, was definitely going to provide. At some point. Whenever she got around to it. — Frost Fangs (@frostfangs2) March 15, 2021

Meanwhile:

Brianna Wu once DMed me to say I “made many good arguments” about the nonbinary label. And unfortunately for her she didn’t block me before I took screenshots. Does that make her a TERF? I think maybe it makes her a TERF. — Katie Herzog (@kittypurrzog) March 15, 2021

Oh and she did some light shit talking about both Jesse and a fellow trans woman. Receipts! I got em. — Katie Herzog (@kittypurrzog) March 15, 2021

There’s more but I’ll leave it at this (for now) pic.twitter.com/71t1VQxa9I — Katie Herzog (@kittypurrzog) March 15, 2021

Uh-oh, Brianna.

This is insane, man. By the own standards of her communtiy she is herself a hardened, evil transphobe. But this isn’t about standards or reason or logic or anything. It’s all ingroup/outgroup nonsense. https://t.co/C7f1cfCwIX — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) March 15, 2021

Exactly.

2/ My main experience with her is receiving vaguely threatening notes while she was running for Congress about how if I didn’t write differently about trans issues, I’d be punished for it. Didn’t like that — I don’t think potential MoCs should do this. That’s what aides are for! pic.twitter.com/HrlcQAli69 — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) March 15, 2021

3/ (‘Notes’ because there was also a Twitter DM.) More recently, someone added me her to her PAC mailing list and when I asked to be taken off because of these prior notes, Wu herself jumped on to yell at me, claim I was saying she’d *physically* threatened me (no!), etc. pic.twitter.com/9M2WSppJdJ — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) March 15, 2021

4/ OBVIOUSLY I didn’t go public with any of this prior and didn’t intend to but jfc if you wanna talk receipts, here are receipts. This stuff is maddening and insane. — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) March 15, 2021

5/ I think what a lot of these folks don’t realize is that I actually do my homework and actually keep my receipts. — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) March 15, 2021

6/ Herzog shared this with me. Brianna Wu did not know she was on my ‘side.’ Clearly, Brianna is one of the people spreading these “HE IS O B S E S S E D” rumors behind the scenes. (Goes without saying this is false.) It’s so disgraceful to see what people will do in the shadows. pic.twitter.com/P99aGJoN0X — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) March 15, 2021

7/Herzog asks Wu for evidence of this OBSESSION, of this evil tendency to seek out hours of interviews just to… talk to… trans women? Wu then says three people have come forward. Two of them (Cross and Serano) I’ve had only the most fleeting email interactions with. Insane. pic.twitter.com/6Y9sqYdHnB — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) March 15, 2021

Still waiting on those receipts, Brianna.

For someone who so obviously wants to participate in bad-mouthing another person she seems awfully unwilling to share additional material she claims to have that would support her reasons for bad-mouthing that person. — Stan Rogers Fan Account (@guckguckdoose) March 15, 2021

