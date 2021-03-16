https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/candace-owens-100-suing-rapper-cardi-b-defamation-heated-twitter-exchange?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Outspoken conservative commentator Candace Owens is vowing to sue rapper Cardi B for tweeting an allegedly fake screenshot of her that suggest her husband and brother having an affair.

The post was part of a Twitter exchange Tuesday that followed Owens saying earlier on TV that Cardi B’s performance on the Grammy Awards show on Sunday night was “degenerate” and “disgusting.”

After the screenshot was posted, Owens tweeted: “FYI I DO have a brother, a private citizen, who you are slandering right now with this photoshopped image that you are now publicly claiming you saw tweeted in real life.”

She later tweeted: “Just spoke with my family. I am 100% suing Cardi for that nonsense. You can’t just start throwing out wild lies against private members of my family because you’re upset someone called you out on your degenerate performance.”

The dustup neared its end with Owens tweeting: “I’m thinking me and you in a courtroom debating defamation law is what’s around the corner.”

