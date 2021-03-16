https://dailycaller.com/2021/03/16/carjacking-live-david-portnoy-barstool-one-bite-pizza/

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy and his camera crew were filming a segment for his show “One Bite Pizza Reviews” in downtown Chicago when the camera crew caught what appeared to be a carjacking in progress.

The incident took place in South Loop outside of “Art of Pizza,” the subject of Portnoy’s segment.

According to NBC Chicago, the owner of the car flagged down officers in a Chicago Police Department (CPD) patrol car, which was captured in the video uploaded to Twitter by Barstool Sports.

Barstool Pizza Review – Art Of Pizza (Chicago, IL) Bonus Live Carjacking pic.twitter.com/PUpMaBOQ9i — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 12, 2021

In the video, the suspect can be seen speeding away from the curb and fleeing the police officers. As the suspect pulled out, he appeared to scrape against the police car.

“Did that guy get carjacked?” Portnoy asked on camera. “That guy just got carjacked?” (RELATED: Barstool Sports Founder Answers Tucker’s Burning Question: ‘How Dumb Is Roger Goodell?)

“I think the guy just hit the police car,” another person present said on the recording.

CPD told Fox Chicago, that the crime wasn’t a “vehicular hijacking,” which is classified as the theft of an automobile via force. The crime was instead a “motor vehicle theft,” according to CPD, which means the car was stolen non-violently.

On March 10, a 27-year-old male victim observed his vehicle on the street with an unknown male offender inside. The victim then flagged down officers nearby in a marked CPD squad car. The offender then accelerated & struck the rear of the squad car before fleeing west on Polk. https://t.co/aWcHE7EQLT — Chicago Police Communications & News Affairs (@CPD_Media) March 13, 2021

No injuries were reported, and the incident remains under investigation by CPD as of Saturday.

