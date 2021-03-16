https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-chad-prather-show/chad-prather-the-worst-tweet-on-the-internet

There have been some crazy tweets over the years, but suggesting that interracial marriage is a form of racism takes the cake.

Comedian Bill Burr (a cis white male) was a presenter at this year’s Grammy Awards on Sunday, during which he mispronounced the name of the winner of the Regional Mexican Music award, Natalia Lafourcade. The mistake sent feminists on Twitter over the edge.

In this clip, Chad Prather had a some fun at the expense of one outraged Twitter user, who suggested that a cis white male like Burr (who is married to a black woman, Nina Hill) sometimes enters an interracial marriage because they are “racist.” Watch to hear from Chad.

