http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/R0UJO9NCAXo/

During an interview aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of “CNN Tonight,” House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) said that while he doesn’t know if President Joe Biden agrees that there should be a general exemption to the filibuster for voting rights legislation, there is no question in his mind that Biden would pick the John Lewis Voting Rights Act over the filibuster.

After Clyburn said that he believes there should be an exemption to the filibuster rule for voting rights legislation, host Don Lemon asked whether Biden thinks the same way.

Clyburn said, “I don’t know that he feels that way, but I’ve made sure that I’ve explained it to all of his staffers how I feel about it.”

Lemon then asked, “If it comes down to a choice between the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and the filibuster, which do you think the president will choose?”

Clyburn responded, “He would choose the John Lewis Voting Rights Act. No question about that in my mind. He would rather not have to make that kind of choice. But if it came down to that, I know exactly what he would choose.”

According to Lemon, his interview with Clyburn took place before Biden said during an interview with ABC that he supports bringing back the talking filibuster.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

