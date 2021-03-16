Comedian Bill Burr’s wife, Nia Renee Hill, hit back at a Twitter user who suggested the couple’s marriage was a “sign of racism” because he is white and she is black.

“While I’m not suggesting Bill Burr is a racist, a white man having a non-white wife can sometimes be a sign of racism,” Clayburn Griffin, a former politician, tweeted on Sunday when Burr was presenting at the Grammy Awards. “So you shouldn’t assume someone isn’t racist just because they own a minority sex servant. They may very well have one because they’re racist.”

“Bitch, shut the f— up,” Hill tweeted Monday in response.

Burr and Hill married in 2013 and have two children.

The tweet comes as Burr has been labeled a “sexist” and “racist” over remarks and jokes he made while presenting during the 63rd Grammy Awards.

“Sorry to everyone on the tl/watching who’s been forced to learn who bill burr is, he’s been absolute garbage for years and i shook my head in bitter disbelief when i saw he was one of the presenters. further shows the grammys don’t *really* care at all about inclusivity/progress,” one person tweeted of Burr Sunday evening.

Burr made a series of comments deemed controversial, saying, “The feminists are going nuts. Why is the cis-white male doing all this Latino stuff?”

He also said he couldn’t pronounce the name of the best regional Mexican music album winner, Natalia Lafourcade.

“I can’t say this name,” he said. “The Grammy goes to Natalia Lafourcade. I will accept on behalf of her. If I butchered her name, I’m sorry. Natalia, you won.”

Though he was slammed by some for the jokes, others rallied around Burr, who made a name for himself in comedy over politically incorrect jokes.

Burr also made headlines earlier this month when he defended his former Mandalorian castmate Gina Carano, who was fired from the Disney+ show after posting conservative views on social media.