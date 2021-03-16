https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/16/comedians-struggling-to-parody-president-biden-should-watch-this-clip-of-his-speech-prep/

This video is a little old — it’s from March 8, when President Biden announced the promotion of two female generals. It was clipped by a YouTube account called “The News Junkie’s Cartoons” and is making the rounds on Twitter today. Anyway, for all of the comedians who are “struggling” to parody Biden — an almost impossible task because “people tend to find him likable” and “his ticks aren’t that interesting” — here’s a clip of the preparation that went into airing Biden’s speech, including the positioning of the box Vice President Harris stands on.

And move Harris’s apple crate into place.

It’s edited, but it’s real.

We wonder what the cleaning guy’s actual title is.

For the record, here’s the video from YouTube. The comments are still edited, but the lectern preparation is intact:



Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...