This video is a little old — it’s from March 8, when President Biden announced the promotion of two female generals. It was clipped by a YouTube account called “The News Junkie’s Cartoons” and is making the rounds on Twitter today. Anyway, for all of the comedians who are “struggling” to parody Biden — an almost impossible task because “people tend to find him likable” and “his ticks aren’t that interesting” — here’s a clip of the preparation that went into airing Biden’s speech, including the positioning of the box Vice President Harris stands on.

This has got to be a movie 🎥 🍿 .

Hollywood can’t write this good.

😂🤣😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/kUEtAsiSYS — Bunny Foo Foo 🗣 (@heatherashchase) March 15, 2021

Is this a joke pic.twitter.com/6pT2kPJctu — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 16, 2021

Hey @nbcsnl, if you were looking for your chance to mock the Biden administration, here it is. https://t.co/VvFCs7S39V — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) March 16, 2021

All 45 years of SNL sketches combined never achieved this level of absurdity. — LadyDi’s Landlord (@SLadydi) March 16, 2021

lol! What an embarrassing clown show we’ve become — Obi_1_D_AllKnowing (@obiopiah) March 16, 2021

This is like a Family Guy cutaway! 😂 — Kerry Moakes (@kerry_moakes) March 16, 2021

Never been a bigger disaster in the history of this country. It’s so surreal. Twilight Zone-like. Nightmare. What an embarrassment. — AMERICA FIRST! (@PalmettoTide) March 16, 2021

That’s pythonesque . Who said the yanks don’t do humour ? — Davie B 🇬🇧 #55 (@DavieOxblood) March 16, 2021

No. This is ART — feed the monkey (@feedthemonkey79) March 16, 2021

White House performance art — Kevin (@afreetongue) March 16, 2021

And it can only get worse.😀 — Mick McDermott (@mickmcdermott79) March 16, 2021

Guy is making 100k a year and has six degrees…to sanitize the podium. — NotMyName (@NotMyNameWhoU) March 16, 2021

And move Harris’s apple crate into place.

It’s a skit for SNL. They are auditioning. Epic FAIL. — Sherry Kerdman (@sherry_kerdman) March 16, 2021

This is dying to be a SNL sketch — Danny Siegrist (@Siegrist1224) March 16, 2021

Looks like a joke but I don’t think it is . . . — Karen Neary (@keneary1) March 16, 2021

Please tell me this is fake — ja2830 (@Bourbonsrme) March 16, 2021

It’s edited, but it’s real.

Is anyone going to mention the guy moved who moved the step stool for Harris had more podium time than she did… that was the weirdest introduction I’ve ever seen. she really needed a 3 ring binder to do the intro?? pic.twitter.com/oXs8Dr9GOs — Grumpy Dad (@cmaulsby) March 16, 2021

Can someone please 🤦‍♂️ — Tanny (@TannyTanTan_T) March 16, 2021

Clown show. The whole thing. — JStorrs3 (@JeremyStorrs) March 16, 2021

Why don’t we just surrender to China now to save future embarrassment — Jerry Nadler’s FUPA (@FupaJerry) March 16, 2021

My sides are aching! pic.twitter.com/2MhMsSdKe0 — Patrice O’ Hamilton (@ahcros) March 16, 2021

I never knew that there was a cleaning guy! LOL — PatriotGirl❤️Freedom🇨🇦 (@Patriotgirl18) March 16, 2021

We wonder what the cleaning guy’s actual title is.

This is the video that finally convinced me they will remove their rubber masks and reveal reptile faces. — James Loewen (@JamesLoewen15) March 16, 2021

For the record, here’s the video from YouTube. The comments are still edited, but the lectern preparation is intact:







