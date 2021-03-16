https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/confirmed-dirtbag-raffensberger-aides-secretly-recorded-trumps-phone-call-lied-contents-far-left-wapo-deleted-audio-trash-folder/

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger

On Monday news broke that the Washington Post was caught fabricating a quote by President Trump falsely claiming the president urged a Georgia election official to “find the fraud” in the 2020 election.

Now we know that Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger’s office secretly recorded the phone call with President Trump, then lied about it to the far left Washington Post.

And Raffensberger released the dishonest story to the liberal media on January 4, 2021 — the day before the Senate run-off elections!

He was trying to influence the Senate elections!

Georgia Chairman of the Republican Party David Shafer posted this on his Twitter account as the news broke on Monday.



This shows who Trump was dealing with in Georgia!

Why does Raffensberger still have a job?

The Secretary of State’s office secretly recorded the conversation, mischaracterized its contents to The Washington Post and then attempted to delete the recording. It was recently discovered in a laptop “trash” folder as part of an open records search. — David Shafer (@DavidShafer) March 15, 2021

