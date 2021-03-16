http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/LE2vUYK7hZ0/

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) challenged President Joe Biden to visit the United States’ border with Mexico to have a look at the ongoing crisis.

Cornyn said instead of blaming former President Donald Trump and his administration, Biden should visit the border to see that he is “making things worse” by dismantling Trump-era immigration policies.

“Why did the Biden administration make this worse? By revoking the migrant protection program, by not enforcing the public-health order, Title 42, by coming up with no solution to the catch and release system that we know encourages illegal immigration. They simply are making things worse,” Cornyn asserted. “And my hope is that the president will come to the border. I would be glad to host him along with the Texas delegation to show him what we see and to talk to the experts that I talk to when I go to the border, which are largely Border Patrol, Health and Human Services, and the Office of Refugee Relocation.

He added on the possibility of Biden visiting the border, “Well, I understand he may not have any current plans, but I would encourage him to do so. He was good enough to come visit Texas a couple of weeks ago, as you’ll recall after … our incredible weather event we had. This, I think, is going to get worse. … But all they want to do is to blame it on the Trump administration when in fact they have dismantled those policies and made them worse.”

