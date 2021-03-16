https://newsthud.com/marvel-announces-the-next-captain-america-will-be-an-antifa-like-character/

In celebration of the 80th anniversary of Captain American Marvel announced that the next version of “Cap” will be an openly gay LGBTQ+ activist name Aaron Fischer.

The character was created by writer Joshua Trujillo and artist Jan Bazaldua, they described Fischer as “the Captain America of the Railways. A Fearless teen who stepped up to protect fellow runaways and the unhoused.”

The comic publisher said they were “proud to honor Pride Month [June] with the rise of this new LGBTQ+ hero.”

Trujillo and Fischer said Fischer “is inspired by heroes of the queer community: activists, leaders, and everyday folks pushing for a better life.”

“He stands for the oppressed, and the forgotten,” Trujillo added. “I hope his debut story resonates with readers and helps inspire the next generation.”

Fishcer will debut in a five -issue miniseries showcasing “fascinating new heroes who have been inspired to follow in Steve Rogers’ footsteps,” Marvel said.

“Joining Cantwell and Eaglesham will be an all-star lineup of diverse and extraordinary creative teams who will dive even deeper into the origins and motivations of these new shield-bearers in special backup stories,” the press release continued, “starting with a revolutionary tale by writer Josh Trujillo and artist Jan Balzadua.”

It appears the new Captain America is fashioned after Antifa and far-left activists in the Pacific Northwest.

Let’s rewind back to December 2020 when Portland Antifa barricaded the area around a home that had been illegally occupied by trespassers. The far left activists called the area the Red House Autonomous Zone and claimed they were occupying the space to fight for housing rights for the homeless.

When officers first attempted to retake the area 100 Antifa members showed up and smashed Police cruisers pushing officers back. After six days an “agreement” was reached the barricades came down and traffic was able to freely flow again.

In Olympia, Washington Police ended up arresting several Antifa militants that occupied a hotel. A Antifa aligned group housed homeless people in the hotel then stopped paying for them to stay there claiming the city should pay for it. When police tried to remove the squatters Antifa resisted.

From Fox News:

Olympia Police confirmed in a Monday afternoon press conference that one hotel staffer was assaulted and threatened with a knife as the activists stormed the lobby, declaring that they were taking control of the hotel. Seven employees took refuge in the hotel’s basement as they called police for help.

It appears the writers for Marvel have intended to fashion the new Captain America to resemble the far left group Antifa.

Last fall it was reported Marvel turned down a pitch for an anti-communist Captain America.

–



