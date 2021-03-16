

If big tech continues censoring conservatives, that means our days on these platforms may be numbered. Please take a minute to sign

up to our mailing list so we can stay in touch with you, our community.



Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) sent a letter to newly minted Attorney General Merrick Garland asking him to reinvestigate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, whose 2018 confirmation hearing was beyond contentious.

Whitehouse said that there were witnesses who wanted to speak to the FBI regarding Kavanaugh’s background check, but that the FBI didn’t follow up with them. Whitehouse told Garland that the senate was never made aware as to whether or not the FBI’s “tip line,” which was meant to provide a way for people to come forward and give information about Kavanaugh, generated any information.

According to The Guardian, “This was unique behavior in my experience, as the Bureau is usually amenable to information and evidence; but in this matter the shutters were closed, the drawbridge drawn up, and there was no point of entry by which members of the public or Congress could provide information to the FBI.”

?”This ‘tip line’ appears to have operated more like a garbage chute, with everything that came down the chute consigned without review to the figurative dumpster,” ?Whitehouse said.

Whitehouse told Garland that he wanted answers as to “how, why and at whose behest” the FBI undertook a “fake” investigation and that he wanted information as to what the claims that came in via the “tip line,” that he said weren’t investigated, were.



