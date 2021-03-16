https://www.theblaze.com/democratic-senator-fbi-fake-kavanaugh-investigation

A Democratic lawmaker suggested the FBI conducted a “fake” background check on Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and demanded that President Joe Biden’s newly appointed attorney general conduct a review of the bureau’s work.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, wrote a letter to newly confirmed Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding “proper oversight” over several matters related to the Department ofJustice, including the FBI’s 2018 investigation into the unsubstantiated and uncorroborated allegations of sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh, who was then President Donald Trump’s nominee to fill a seat on the Supreme Court vacated by Justice Anthony Kennedy’s retirement.

Whitehouse asked Garland to review “what appears to have been a politically-constrained and perhaps fake FBI investigation into alleged misconduct by now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.”

During Kavanaugh’s confirmation process, Christine Blasey Ford came forward to accuse him of a sexual assault that she alleged occurred in the mid-1980s. She testified about her allegations to the U.S. Senate but was unable to provide a consistent account of what allegedly happened, had no memory of key details that could corroborate her account, and made several other inconsistent statements, failing to substantiate her claims.

Another woman, Judy Munri-Leighton, made a false allegation that Kavanaugh raped her and latter admitted she had never met him. A third woman, Julie Swetnick, made the outrageous claim that Kavanaugh participated in a “train” of boys lined up to rape women at house parties, later contradicted her sworn testimony, and was referred to the Department of Justice by Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) for possible criminal investigation for false statements to Congress.

Kavanaugh vehemently denied all of the allegations.

At the insistence of Senate Democrats, the FBI conducted a background investigation into Kavanaugh and reviewed the allegations of sexual misconduct leveled against him. They found “no corroboration of the allegations.”

But Whitehouse and other Democrats accused President Donald Trump of limiting the FBI’s investigation, though FBI Director Christopher Wray would later testify to Congress that the FBI completed its probe according to “standard process.”

In his letter to Garland, Whitehouse asserted that the FBI ignored multiple witnesses who claimed to have evidence against Kavanaugh to share with investigators. He said their cases were never assigned to an agent and that no evidence was gathered by the FBI.

“This was unique behavior in my experience, as the Bureau is usually amenable to information and evidence; but in this matter the shutters were closed, the drawbridge drawn up, and there was no point of entry by which members of the public or Congress could provide information to the FBI,” Whitehouse said.

He also claimed that although the FBI set up a “tip line” for additional allegations and that the FBI received a “stack of information” through the tip line, senators “received no explanation of how, or whether, those allegations were processed and evaluated.”

“This ‘tip line’ appears to have operated more like a garbage chute, with everything that came down the chute consigned without review to the figurative dumpster,” Whitehouse asserted.

Whitehouse also criticized Director Wray for giving unsatisfactory answers to and “stonewalling” congressional inquiries.

“If standard procedures were violated, and the Bureau conducted a fake investigation rather than a sincere, thorough and professional one, that in my view merits congressional oversight to understand how, why, and at whose behest and with whose knowledge or connivance, this was done,” Whitehouse wrote to Garland.

