Democrats are facing big headaches as they try to craft a sweeping infrastructure and jobs package.

Fresh off a victory on the coronavirus relief bill, where they eschewed GOP support, President BidenJoe BidenThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Split screen: Biden sells stimulus; GOP highlights border RNC to shadow Biden as he promotes COVID-19 relief bill Dems’ momentum hits quagmire over infrastructure plans MORE and congressional leaders are homing in on one of Washington’s biggest legislative white whales as their next legislative priority.

The goal could test Democratic unity due to razor-thin margins in both chambers and early signs of contention over how to pay for the spending, including talk of a tax hike, and whether the bill should be narrowed in order to make it bipartisan.

“Writing tax law is, in the best of circumstances, challenging. When you’re looking at all these moving pieces, yes, this is very different. It’s going to be a big lift, but the stakes are so important,” Senate Finance Committee Chairman Roy Wyden (D-Ore.) told The Hill about passing an infrastructure package.

Democrats are leaving the door open to making the bill bipartisan, which would have big ramifications for everything from the scope to the cost, as well as the policies eventually included in the final product. But at the same time, they’re seeking movement within the next two months, leading some to predict Democrats will attempt to use reconciliation to pass it.

Democrats want to pass a bill out of committee by Memorial Day and get a bill to Biden by September, though Congress is under pressure to move faster. It’s unlikely the White House would unveil its plan this month as officials take a victory lap on the COVID-19 relief bill and juggle a burgeoning border crisis.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Pete ButtigiegDems’ momentum hits quagmire over infrastructure plans Huge fight looms over raising taxes Buttigieg says info on infrastructure plans will be released ‘in short order’ MORE declined to specify a timeline Monday but told reporters that Biden would release an infrastructure proposal “in short order.”

“We’ve got a clock on everything we’re doing, especially because the present surface reauthorization is up in September. We’re not waiting until September in order to act. Conversations are taking place right now, as you’ve seen, Oval Office meetings with the president and leaders from both parties from both houses,” Buttigieg said.

The White House has said that Biden would like to move forward in a bipartisan fashion on infrastructure legislation, but it has not ruled out pursuing the budget reconciliation process.

Democrats acknowledge they are likely to ultimately need reconciliation, referring to the budget procedure that will let them bypass the 60-vote legislative filibuster.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerHalf of New Yorkers say Cuomo shouldn’t immediately resign: poll Stacey Abrams: ‘I don’t believe that it’s necessary to wholly eliminate the filibuster’ Cuomo biographer: ‘Predatory behavior’ has been ‘evident for years’ MORE (D-N.Y.) hinted at the likely outcome in January when he told MSNBC that they would “probably” use it for Biden’s Build Back Better Plan, the name for his infrastructure and jobs package.

That would require the support of every Democratic senator — a tall task that was put under the spotlight earlier this month when the coronavirus bill was stalled for hours.

Sen. Ben Cardin Benjamin (Ben) Louis CardinDems’ momentum hits quagmire over infrastructure plans Huge fight looms over raising taxes COVID-19 relief debate stalls in Senate amid Democratic drama MORE (D-Md.) — who is on the committee responsible for crafting the bill and had talked about wanting bipartisan support — was overheard Monday telling Buttigieg that Democrats are “most likely going to have to use reconciliation.”

Still, several Democrats — including Sens. Joe Manchin Joe ManchinDems’ momentum hits quagmire over infrastructure plans Conservative group rips Toomey as ‘RINO,’ underscoring GOP’s shift Biden planning first major tax hike in almost 30 years: report MORE (W.Va.), Bob Casey Robert (Bob) Patrick CaseyDems’ momentum hits quagmire over infrastructure plans Republicans see Becerra as next target in confirmation wars Senate Democrats call on GAO to review child care access barriers for disabled parents, kids MORE (Pa.) and Chris Coons Chris Andrew CoonsDems’ momentum hits quagmire over infrastructure plans Oregon senator takes center stage in Democratic filibuster debate This week: Democrats eye next step after coronavirus relief bill win MORE (Del.) — are talking up the need to make the bill bipartisan.

“I wouldn’t be talking about reconciliation until we try to work something together,” Manchin said.

Senate Democrats have moved to gather bipartisan input.

“We have … sent out to all of our colleagues in the Senate, all 100 colleagues, asked for them to spend the next several weeks communicating with their governors, communicating with their state departments of transportation to better understand what their state’s priorities are with respect to surface transportation, and to provide input to our committee staff,” said Sen. Tom Carper Thomas (Tom) Richard CarperDems’ momentum hits quagmire over infrastructure plans OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Senate confirms Michael Regan as EPA chief | Biden delays Trump changes to lead and copper drinking water rule | Trump FWS faulted for lack of opinions Climate change will have ‘far-reaching’ impacts on electric grid, watchdog says MORE (D-Del.), the chairman of the Environment and Public Works Committee.

But Republicans are already warning they think they’ll get shut out of the process, after Democrats went it alone on coronavirus relief.

“I am concerned about it, because there’s a lot of chatter about just basically denigrating our ideas and just saying we’re going to go big,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito Shelley Wellons Moore CapitoDems’ momentum hits quagmire over infrastructure plans Democratic centrists flex power on Biden legislation Biden to meet with bipartisan lawmakers on infrastructure MORE (W.Va.), the top Republican on Carper’s panel.

Some of the ideas floated by Democrats to include in the bill, such as climate change language or paying for it with an increase in taxes for some, would shed the GOP support needed to get it through the Senate.

“I don’t think raising taxes in a recession is a good idea. … I think they’ve got a mess on their hands and they’re trying to figure their way out of it,” said Sen. John Cornyn John CornynDems’ momentum hits quagmire over infrastructure plans Sunday shows preview: Democrats declare victory on COVID-19 stimulus; Vaccination efforts provide hope for summer CNN’s Tapper battles GOP senator over mean tweets MORE (R-Texas), while adding that the bill needs to be paid for “somehow.”

Sen. John Thune John Randolph ThuneDems’ momentum hits quagmire over infrastructure plans Oregon senator takes center stage in Democratic filibuster debate Wallace: Kudlow ‘seems to have found religion’ on government spending MORE (S.D.), the No. 2 Senate Republican, indicated that GOP senators wouldn’t be on board for undoing part of the 2017 tax law, something under consideration by the White House.

“I can’t imagine any Republicans would vote to raise taxes,” Thune said. “I think they’re going to figure out a way to pay for some of this stuff. … [But] we’re not going to want to undo the 2017 tax law.”

One of the biggest questions — whether Democrats go it alone or ultimately make it bipartisan — will be how to pay for it.

“We have senators across the political spectrum. Some who say they would want to pay for it. … Some who have said given the interest rates being so low their interest is not paying for infrastructure,” Wyden added.

Bloomberg News reported Monday that the White House is discussing a slew of potential changes to the tax code, including repealing parts of the 2017 GOP tax bill that cut the corporate tax rate, raising the tax rate for some high-income earners and expanding the estate tax.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki Jen PsakiDems’ momentum hits quagmire over infrastructure plans Huge fight looms over raising taxes Sister of North Korean leader responds to White House with vague warning MORE told reporters Monday that it was too early to discuss how to pay for a package, given one had not been unveiled, but she reiterated that Biden would not raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000.

“The president remains committed to his pledge from the campaign that nobody making under $400,000 a year will have their taxes increased,” Psaki said. “His priority and focus has always been on people paying their fair share and also focusing on corporations that may not be paying their fair share either.”

Buttigieg has previously floated covering at least part of the bill through deficit spending, which was used to cover the full cost of the latest coronavirus package.

Asked about talk from others in the party about adding to the deficit, Manchin bristled.

“I’m not talking about not paying for it,” he said, adding that he wants to see the cost of a bill covered.

Wyden, whose panel is at the center of the debate, acknowledged the debate among Democrats is just getting started.

“The procedural thicket, you know, here, is certainly a challenge,” Wyden said. “There are a lot of ideas now being discussed.”

Morgan Chalfant contributed.

