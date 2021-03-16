https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/16/dhs-sec-mayorkas-wants-more-illegal-immigrants-to-flood-into-america-just-not-yet/

DHS Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas told illegal immigrants “do not come now” during an interview on “Good Morning America” this morning:

DHS Secretary @SecMayorkas on @GMA tells anyone thinking about making the trip to the U.S. boarder “Do not come now.” “Give us the time to rebuild the system that was entirely dismantled in the prior administration,” Mayorkas said. — Molly Nagle (@MollyNagle3) March 16, 2021

But he told them to wait a little bit as “we are building the capacity to address the needs of those children when they arrive”:

Mayorkas: “We are building the capacity to address the needs of those children when they arrive.” And “sending an important message: Now is not the time.” @GMA — Rick Klein (@rickklein) March 16, 2021

So, everyone is invited just not yet?

Mayorkas reiterates – the message to migrants is not don’t come, period, but rather “Do not come now. Give us the time to rebuild the system that was entirely dismantled under the prior administration.” — Rick Klein (@rickklein) March 16, 2021

Anyway, it doesn’t appear that they’re listening to the Biden administration:

“They’re saying the border isn’t open — but in fact, for unaccompanied children and families with children under 6, the border is open. You simply can’t thread the needle in messaging.” https://t.co/3GrU4uhujG — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) March 16, 2021

“We have human smugglers driving right through fences on our property,” one rancher told Fox News:

U.S. ranchers near the southern border are sounding the alarm on danger for American homes and businesses. One rancher told @HarrisFaulkner: “We have human smugglers driving right through fences on our property.” – @emilylordking Watch 👇 pic.twitter.com/zr0mmSAbM6 — The Faulkner Focus (@FaulknerFocus) March 16, 2021

And the crisis continues:

Over the next 90 days, FEMA will take part in what Mayorkas describes as a “government-wide effort” to “safely receive, shelter and transfer unaccompanied children who make the dangerous journey to the U.S. southwest border.”https://t.co/sqRczHdQNC — CBS47 (@CBS47) March 16, 2021

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

