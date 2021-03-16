https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/16/disney-plus-warns-aladdin-viewers-about-negative-depictions-and-or-mistreatment-of-people-or-cultures-but-actual-human-rights-abuses-are-fine/

If you were thinking about watching “Aladdin” on Disney Plus for your next family movie night, well, there’s something you should know: it’s highly problematic.

At least problematic enough to merit a warning:

Aladdin now has a warning on Disney + pic.twitter.com/ZzrX6qHqct — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 16, 2021

Because of course.

My Middle Eastern siblings and I grew up watching Aladdin. Even went to the theater for it. Guess we didn’t realize it was suppose to be offensive to us… — Elya (@El_Yea) March 16, 2021

Guess not.

Apparently Disney is very concerned about how “Aladdin” might influence people’s perceptions about Middle Easterners, or, even worse, about Muslims. If there’s one thing that Disney will not stand for, it’s the unjust oppression of Muslims.

nice operation you got running over there @disneyplus. pic.twitter.com/dvTkTKSDpl — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) March 16, 2021

This is just so on-brand for Disney.

I’d like to see Disney’s warning at the start of Mulan about human rights abuses in the Chinese province where they filmed it. https://t.co/NmYgl9Ns7z — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) March 16, 2021

Don’t hold your breath.

