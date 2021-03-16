https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/16/disney-plus-warns-aladdin-viewers-about-negative-depictions-and-or-mistreatment-of-people-or-cultures-but-actual-human-rights-abuses-are-fine/

If you were thinking about watching “Aladdin” on Disney Plus for your next family movie night, well, there’s something you should know: it’s highly problematic.

At least problematic enough to merit a warning:

Because of course.

Guess not.

Apparently Disney is very concerned about how “Aladdin” might influence people’s perceptions about Middle Easterners, or, even worse, about Muslims. If there’s one thing that Disney will not stand for, it’s the unjust oppression of Muslims.

This is just so on-brand for Disney.

Don’t hold your breath.

