A Nigerian man has been accused of raping an elderly woman at a Mankato, Minn. nursing home where the foreigner was tasked with taking care of infirmed residents.

52-year-old Olabamidele Olumide Bewaji was caught on video sexually assaulting an 83-year-old woman by her son who watched the alleged assault take place over a webcam. He reportedly yelled at Bewaji to stop while he was in the midst of his assault.

The assault allegedly took place at the Pillars of Mankato Senior Living home. The victim has Alzheimer’s and cannot comprehend what took place, and Bewaji was reportedly aware of her condition.

Bewaji has confessed to committing the sexual assault, according to authorities. He claimed that he had sex with the 83-year-old woman in the past but the acts had been consensual. He has been charged with two counts of felony criminal sexual conduct and is currently incarcerated awaiting trial.

Big League Politics has reported on how the globalist refugee resettlement program has brought multiculturalism over to the U.S. in the form of filth and corruption from poor third-world slums:

“The Democratic Party wants to dump thousands of so-called refugees into the United States, but a burgeoning scandal for the European refugee resettlement program may put the globalist scheme into jeopardy.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has been exposed for accepting bribes from certain migrants to facilitate their relocation into Western nations. Hamdi Abdullahi explained to NBC News how her children were robbed from her due to UN corruption.

“I’m like the walking dead,” she said.

Her four children were essentially kidnapped from her after her ex-husband paid off UNHCR resettlement officer David Momanyi. He took the bribe money to made sure she was estranged from her children. Her ex-husband and children are now living in Minnesota, as she sits in a UN refugee camp with 200,000 Somalis without her family.

An anonymous UN whistle-blower confirms that Abdullahi’s story is more than mere sour grapes. He claims to have personally collected tens of thousands of dollars from refugees on Momanyi’s behalf, proving that the resettlement program is about something far more pernicious than compassion.

Abdullahi’s ex-husband paid almost $20,000 in several installments according to the whistle-blower. Momanyi was described by refugees as “the architect of corruption and refugee resettlement problems.”

The UNHCR’s staff is denying the scandal, hoping to sweep it under the rug so they can continue the globalist plan to flood the West with the refuse of the third-world.

“The overwhelming majority of 16,000 staff and affiliated workforce are deeply committed professionals, many of whom are working in difficult environments, sometimes risking their own safety. But as in other organizations, we are not immune to risk or failures on the part of individuals,” said UNHCR spokesperson Cecile Pouilly to NBC News. “This is why we have established a solid safeguarding structure, which has been further strengthened in the last two years and which we continuously seek to improve.”

However, a seven-month investigation spanning five separate countries show that Abdullahi’s case is far from an isolated incident. Over 50 refugees registered with the UNHCR from Uganda, Yemen, Kenya, Libya, and Ethiopia have described extreme corruption in the program, following claims made by refugees in Sudan last year.“

President Trump had stalled the refugee resettlement program, but it is back with a vengeance under President-imposed Joe Biden. The people of America will be paying the price as they have to deal with the increased crime and societal tension as a result of these globalist policies.

