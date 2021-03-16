https://bigleaguepolitics.com/eddie-van-halens-son-hits-grammys-for-disrespect-of-deceased-guitar-legend/

The son of legendary guitar player Eddie Van Halen declined to participate in a memorial ceremony for the rock and roll legend at the Grammys over the weekend, with the left-wing awards show only recognizing Van Halen in a 15 second clip within a medley featuring other deceased artists.

While the awards show couldn’t spend a full minute on Van Halen, who died of cancer at the age of 65 in October, copious time during the awards show was spent on left-wing social monologues, with numerous rappers and entertainers falsely alluding to a supposed epidemic of police killings of unarmed black men in America. Supposed musicians also displayed a pornographic performance on stage during the broadcast.

Wolfgang Van Halen also wasn’t happy that his father wasn’t even mentioned among artists who died in the past year in a segment at the start of the awards show, explaining as such in an Instagram post. The younger Van Halen, a musician himself who had recorded with his father, backed out of participating in a segment that would recognize Eddie Van Halen for no more than a few seconds.

“What hurt the most was that he wasn’t even mentioned when they talked about artists we lost in the beginning of the show. I know rock isn’t the most popular genre right now, (and the academy does seem a bit out of touch) but I think it’s impossible to ignore the legacy my father left on the instrument, the world of rock, and music in general,” Wolfgang Van Halen explained. “There will never be another innovator like him.“

Van Halen’s guitar playing was influential to musicians in the rock, metal and electronic genres, in part popularizing the use of a whammy bar in guitar playing and becoming known for colorful riffs. While Van Halen’s music influenced millions, corporate music culture has increasingly forgotten the rock genre, to the point where the death of one of the most popular American musicians of the 20th century is a mere afterthought.

Wolfgang explained he’d be willing to discuss his father’s legacy with the corporate entity that governs the Grammys.

The liberal awards show lost 53% of its viewers relative to 2020, with audiences tuning out of yet another display of stale, predictable leftist cultural propaganda.

