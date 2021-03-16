https://www.theblaze.com/news/elton-john-vatican-hypocritical-same-sex-unions-rocketman

Iconic singer-songwriter Elton John blasted the Vatican for its headline-grabbing decree, approved by Pope Francis, that it will not bless same-sex unions since God “does not and cannot bless sin.”

But John also called out the Vatican for a hypocritical stance:

“How can the Vatican refuse to bless gay marriages because they ‘are sin,’ yet happily make a profit from investing millions in ‘Rocketman’ — a film which celebrates my finding happiness from my marriage to David [Furnish]??” John said in a Monday tweet that included a screenshot of a 2019 Daily Beast story, “How the Vatican Spent Millions on Elton John’s Biopic.”

The outlet’s story said a financier connected to the Vatican spent $4.5 million on “Men in Black: International” and “Rocketman,” the latter of which was “the first studio movie to portray gay sex between men in an authentic way.”

“While investing in mainstream entertainment is hardly sinful, the great contradiction is that the Catholic Church preaches to the devout that homosexuality is a sin,” the Daily Beast said. The Vatican at the time told the outlet that the expenditures were being investigated.

The Vatican’s decree didn’t single out same-sex relationships, saying the Catholic Church could not “impart a blessing on relationships, or partnerships, even stable, that involve sexual activity outside of marriage (i.e., outside the indissoluble union of a man and a woman open in itself to the transmission of life), as is the case of the unions between persons of the same sex.”

Although it added that “the blessing of homosexual unions cannot be considered licit. This is because they would constitute a certain imitation or analogue of the nuptial blessing invoked on the man and woman united in the sacrament of Matrimony, while in fact ‘there are absolutely no grounds for considering homosexual unions to be in any way similar or even remotely analogous to God’s plan for marriage and family.'”

Rolling Stone reported about the Vatican’s statements on its website under the banner headline “Guess the Cool Pope Isn’t So Cool After All.” Francis has gained a reputation among the left wing for being woke on issues such as wealth redistribution, socialism, and environmentalism — but not abortion.

The pope’s critics also have pointed out that he was hypocritical for calling homosexuality a sin while numerous priests stand accused of pedophilia — which Francis has condemned.

