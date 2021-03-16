https://noqreport.com/2021/03/16/ex-dhs-advisor-nelson-balido-its-become-more-lucrative-to-bring-people-over-the-border-than-smuggle-drugs/

Share the truth

Today, The Two Mikes welcomed back Nelson Balido who was a member of the federal border patrol service, and now owns and runs a private sector company involved in business and other affairs along the southern border.

He noted that a lot of money is charged by human smugglers to get people across the border. Some ask Balido how those being smuggled come up with the tens of thousands of dollars necessary to get to America. The reality is they pay some money up front as a down payment, and then once they’re across the border they become indentured servants to the organized crime groups coordinating with the human smugglers. They remain in this status until they pay off their debt.

“It’s become more lucrative to bring people over the border than smuggle drugs because they know that person is going to cross,” Balido said. “They know that person is going to produce for them.”

Mr. Balido is now traveling along the border and will soon be in Mexico. His conclusion is that the situation along the southern border is out of control; it is much more than a crisis. American citizens living in the region are, again, the big losers, town and city budgets are being drained to deal with the illegals, crime rises, and the inflow of diseased individuals continues to increase.

All of these things were easily predictable and they appear to be just what the Biden administration, the media, the UN, and the Globalists wanted to occur. Mr. Balido also detailed the “process” by which the illegal entrants are examined. The young illegals, for example, receive medical and educational assistance that is not always available to U.S. citizens.

“There has to be a trip switch somewhere here that’s going to have to flip off,” he said. “If not, it’s only going to get worse. I’m going to tell you right now, a lot of people want to come to the United States. It’s a great place to be.

He also pointed out that, though the media portrays the illegals as all uneducated and untrained, those a good number of those coming across the border illegally are well-trained tradesmen who when released into the heartland of America will find jobs as welders, electricians, carpenters, masons, pipefitters, and other trained professions and will work for a much lower hourly rate than American blue-collar workers. Once again, the Union bosses and the Biden team are eager to screw the American worker. We will ask Mr. Balido back for another discussion when he returns from Mexico.

Share the truth

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

