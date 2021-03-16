https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/facebok-rep-boasts-election-influence/

A new Project Veritas video exposes Facebook Global Planning Lead Benny Thomas admitting Facebook helped tip the 2020 election in favor of President Joe Biden.

“We set ourselves a goal of registering four million new people, and we went over that target. We did 4.5 simply through like the presence on our, on the platform,” Thomas notes in the newly released tapes.

The undercover Project Veritas journalist reacts, “wow, registering 4.5 million voters,” to which Thomas admits: “That’s a lot. We made a big difference.”

The conversation continues, with the Project Veritas journalist exclaiming “Yeah I’m pretty sure we (Biden) won that way.”

In response, Thomas says “yeah, exactly” while laughing.

“Exactly, I think so, too,” he immediately adds.

The stunning admission follows months of National Pulse reporting highlighting Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s attempts to influence local election officials and partnerships with pro-Biden fact-checkers.

