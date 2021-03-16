https://www.theblaze.com/news/fight-over-stimulus-check-quadruple-murder

An argument over a stimulus check prompted a quadruple murder, authorities say, according to media reports.

What are the details?

An Indianapolis woman lost four family members after one of her children’s fathers demanded she give him a portion of her stimulus money.

The New York Post reported that the suspect, 25-year-old Malik Halfacre, is accused of fatally shooting three adults and a child after an argument with Jeanettrius Moore.

Halfacre reportedly fought with Moore on Saturday and shot her during the argument. She survived the attack, but her young daughter, brother, mother, and cousin did not.

Moore’s relatives told WXIN-TV that Halfacre wanted half of a $1,400 stimulus check, and became enraged when she told him that she wouldn’t give him any more than $450 in a take-it-or-leave-it response.

“He wanted some of Jeanettrius’ tax money, stimulus money,” her cousin, Wendy Johnson, told the station. “She said, ‘No, you don’t deserve any of this. I work. I take care of our child. You don’t do anything.”

Her cousin added, “He said, ‘I’m gonna get that money.'”

He then reportedly left Moore’s home, but came back and ended up shooting the family when he couldn’t get his hands on her money.

According to the Post, “Halfacre later returned to the home and started going through Moore’s purse looking for the money when Daquan Moore tried to intervene to help his sister, prompting Halfacre to just start ‘killing everybody.'”

Relatives identified the victims as Moore’s 7-year-old daughter, Eve; Moore’s 23-year-old brother, Daquan Moore; her 44-year-old mother, Tomeeka Brown; and her 35-year-old cousin, Anthony Johnson.

Wendy Johnson added, “He shot Dequan first. He shot Anthony. He turned around, and he shot my Auntie Tomeeka. My Aunt Tomeeka said, ‘Malik!’ and he shot her again. He came back and shot Daquan for the second time and somewhere between little baby Eve got hit somewhere and she was screaming, she was screaming.”

After fatally shooting the four people and injuring Moore, he reportedly fled the scene with his 6-month-old daughter, which triggered an Amber Alert. The child was found unharmed early Sunday morning.

Authorities took Halfacre into custody and charged him with murder, robbery, and attempted murder.

Johnson added, “He told [Moore] that she made him kill everybody. She made him do it.”

Moore was released from the hospital on Monday and is expected to recover.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help offset the family members’ final expenses.

At the time of this reporting, the page has brought in more than $18,000 in donations.

What else?

On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Star reported that Halfacre wasn’t supposed to be anywhere near Moore or her home.

“Court records show Halfacre was not allowed to be at the residence where the shooting took place — or in contact with the surviving victim. A restraining order petitioned by his daughter’s mother and granted by a judge Oct. 6, 2020, prohibits Halfacre from going near the woman’s home and says he cannot contact the woman, either directly or indirectly.”

“The woman in the filing indicated she had been ‘a victim of domestic or family violence’ and repeatedly harassed by Halfacre,” the outlet added. “She noted Halfacre had threatened to cause her physical harm.”

