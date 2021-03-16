https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/education/florida-gov-ron-desantis-says-states-civics-curriculum-will-not-include?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Wednesday that the Sunshine State’s civics curriculum will not include critical race theory.

The governor called for the state legislature to take up a $106 million proposal related to civics education to be funded with federal appropriations. “Most notably our proposal will direct the Department of Education to create the Florida Civics Seal of Excellence, a new professional endorsement for civics education,” he said, noting that teachers would be able to receive a $3,000 bonus by taking training and earning the Florida Civics Seal of Excellence.

The governor said that under the proposal $17 million would be allocated to bolster the Sunshine State’s civics curriculum and speed implementation of Florida’s B.E.S.T. Standards.

DeSantis said that the state’s “civics curriculum will incorporate foundational concepts with the best materials and it will expressly exclude unsanctioned narratives like critical race theory and other unsubstantiated theories. Let me be clear, there’s no room in our classrooms for things like critical race theory. Teaching kids to hate their country and to hate each other is not worth one red cent of taxpayer money.”

[embedded content]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

