Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean called out “The View” on Twitter Tuesday, suggesting she can’t get booked on the show because of her criticisms of New York Gov. Andrew CuomoAndrew CuomoThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Split screen: Biden sells stimulus; GOP highlights border Cuomo accuser meets with state investigators for more than 4 hours WaPo critic chastises CNN for its ‘love-a-thon’ interviews between Cuomo brothers MORE.

“My publicist asked the @TheView several times if I could come on (to promote my book) but also as someone that could talk about @NYGovCuomo and what I’ve been doing for 10 months to raise awareness and accountability for my husband’s parents’ deaths. Guess what they said?”

She also tweeted that the comments made on Monday’s show about Cuomo by “View” co-hosts Joy Behar Josephine (Joy) Victoria BeharMeghan McCain and Joy Behar argue over whether antifa ‘does exist’ Goya CEO calls Trump ‘legitimate president,’ triggering new calls for boycott Joy Behar clashes with Michael Cohen: ‘I can sleep at night, can you?’ MORE and Sunny Hostin Sunny HostinGoya CEO calls Trump ‘legitimate president,’ triggering new calls for boycott Van Jones felt ‘ambushed’ by ‘The View’ hosts: report ‘The View’s’ Sunny Hostin reveals in-laws’ deaths: ‘COVID is very, very serious’ MORE “saying they’d basically rather have criminal @NYGovCuomo than a Republican governor in office makes me sick.”

Behar and Hostin made the comments after fellow co-host Whoopi Goldberg Whoopi GoldbergWhoopi Goldberg goes viral for reaction to Meghan McCain’s comments on Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview Meghan McCain calls for Biden to remove Fauci McCarthyism fashionable again in Hollywood? MORE asked her Monday for her thoughts on Cuomo’s ability to govern.

“I don’t know the whole story,” Behar said “But it seems to me he’ll have trouble governing under these circumstances. What worries me is if he resigns and fast forward down the line a Republican becomes the governor of New York state a lot of things will happen that I won’t be happy with. I mean, let’s talk about for a second, Cuomo’s good points.”

“I just think it’s interesting that we’re talking every week, feels like practically every day, about Cuomo and asking him to step down and asking him to resign without truly due process, without investigations, which are ongoing, having been held without talking at all about Governor Death-Santis in Florida,” Hostin said, referring to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantisTop Florida Dem says DeSantis is letting his ‘white wealthy donors’ skip the COVID-19 vaccine line Fundraising spat points to Trump-GOP fissures Poll: 81 percent of Republican voters hold favorable view of Trump MORE (R).

An ABC spokesperson for “The View” declined to comment on Dean’s tweets or if the show had chosen not to book her for the show.

A spokesperson for Harper Collins, which published Dean’s book “Make Your Own Sunshine: Inspiring Stories of People Who Find Light in Dark Times,” also did not immediately reply to questions about Dean’s comments or if she had requested to be on “The View.”

In the same Twitter thread, Dean also praised “View” co-host Meghan McCain Meghan Marguerite McCainCNN’s Don Lemon on Vatican refusing to bless same-sex unions: ‘God is not about hindering people’ Meghan McCain and Joy Behar argue over whether antifa ‘does exist’ Whoopi Goldberg goes viral for reaction to Meghan McCain’s comments on Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview MORE, something she’s done in the past when commenting on the show.

“I must say that @MeghanMcCain has been trying to shout for months about Cuomo, but when you have all the other women drowning her out and saying NO to her good friend who has been screaming for 10 months, it’s kinda telling where their loyalties are.”

