https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/605219705db3705aa0ac4414
A judge in Michigan has ruled a Democrat state official violated the law by issuing orders during the 2020 presidential election ballot counting that clerks must assume a signature on an absentee ball…
The UK’s Department of Health was a “smoking ruin” with a dire record on procuring Covid-19 supplies, forcing Downing Street to take over the vaccine rollout, the PM Boris Johnson’s former aide Domini…
Conductor James Levine, who ruled over the Metropolitan Opera for 4 1/2 decades before being eased aside when his health declined and then was fired for sexual improprieties, has died…
President Joe Biden defended his decision to waive any punishment for Saudi Arabia’s crown prince in the killing of a U.S.-based journalist, claiming that acting against the Saudi royal would have bee…