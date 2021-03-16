https://hannity.com/media-room/gavin-begs-newsom-claims-recall-effort-backed-by-anti-mask-anti-vaccine-pro-trump-extremists/

GAVIN BEGS: Nervous Newsom Tells Californians ‘Look, I’ve Made Mistakes’ as Recall Looms

posted by Hannity Staff – 3.11.21

Embattled California Governor Gavin Newsom begged millions of residents to keep his job this week; telling angry voters “Look, I’ve Made Mistakes” as a potential recall looms.

“Look, we’ve made mistakes,” Newsom said according to SFGATE. “I’ve made mistakes. But we own them, we learn from them, and we never stop trying.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom To Californians: ‘I’ve Made Mistakes’ https://t.co/XHkMitMCPV — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 10, 2021

“I just want you to know – we’re not going to change course just because of a few naysayers and doomsdayers,” the governor continued. “To the California critics who are promoting partisan, political power grabs with outdated prejudices and rejecting everything that makes California truly great, we say this: We will not be distracted from getting shots in arms and our economy booming again. This is a fight for California’s future.”

The petition to recall Newsom has already gained nearly 2 million signatures; enough to place the measure on the ballot sometime this year.

Read the full report here.