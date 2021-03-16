https://hannity.com/media-room/gavin-begs-newsom-claims-recall-effort-backed-by-anti-mask-anti-vaccine-pro-trump-extremists/
GAVIN BEGS: Nervous Newsom Tells Californians ‘Look, I’ve Made Mistakes’ as Recall Looms
posted by Hannity Staff – 3.11.21
Embattled California Governor Gavin Newsom begged millions of residents to keep his job this week; telling angry voters “Look, I’ve Made Mistakes” as a potential recall looms.
“Look, we’ve made mistakes,” Newsom said according to SFGATE. “I’ve made mistakes. But we own them, we learn from them, and we never stop trying.”
“I just want you to know – we’re not going to change course just because of a few naysayers and doomsdayers,” the governor continued. “To the California critics who are promoting partisan, political power grabs with outdated prejudices and rejecting everything that makes California truly great, we say this: We will not be distracted from getting shots in arms and our economy booming again. This is a fight for California’s future.”
The petition to recall Newsom has already gained nearly 2 million signatures; enough to place the measure on the ballot sometime this year.
GAVIN BEGS: Newsom Caves, Agrees to Re-Open Movie Theaters in Los Angeles as Recall Looms
posted by Hannity Staff – 3.11.21
Embattled California Governor Gavin Newsom agreed this week to allow movie theaters in Los Angeles to re-open at 25% capacity with a maximum number of 100 customers as he fights to survive a political recall in the months ahead.
“Southern California, you will be a beneficiary of this, specifically LA will be a big beneficiary of this new metric that likely will be met on Friday,” Newsom said. “Moving through the weekend into next week you will see more activity, more loosening of the tiers.”
“Once these guidelines for reopening are met, theaters will officially be permitted to open and operate and 25 percent capacity, or 100 people, whichever is less, Variety reported. Gyms and indoor dining, at limited capacity, will also be given the green light to reopen, Variety noted,” reports The Hill.
