Going Galt is really the only choice we have. Although at this point, the Going Galt prescription for curing the ills of this country is like prescribing an aspirin for a case of brain cancer. I have been trying to practice this method solo for years ( I don’t know how long exactly but since before Trump) and I will admit that it is difficult. As it turns out, two of the biggest offenders of ‘anti-American politics’ and Capitalism are two of its biggest beneficiaries, and two of modern society’s biggest work savers and distractions.

Amazon and social media (media in general, but MSM is just PRAVDA at this point, though I do see hope) have such enormous sway over American society. In fact, their influence is limited not just to American society, but Global extends to society. I have long marveled at Amazon’s business model and the efficiencies they are able to achieve. More than once I have remarked that they must employ psychics because my order seems to appear before I hit send.

And China has stolen the idea, added totalitarian paradigms and is exporting their model with gov’t backing, which is their business model, which means they aren’t beholden to a profit motive to the world. The CCP will play nice with the world until it perceives that it no longer needs to, and then will use force to remake everything; shopping, living conditions, energy consumption, dietary allowances, everything will be reworked in the totalitarian model( look up Agenda21/2030). And they won’t have far to go because they have already used their lackeys in our government and news media to convince us that by destroying our economy we will save the planet. All the while, China will be allowed to grow using any means available.

Social media has been a big part of this transformation by allowing points of view that show Globalism in a positive light and by denying points of view that see American freedom and exceptionalism as good, going as far as banning President Trump for his Pro American Point of View. Corporatists, such as Google, NFL, NBA (to name a very few) have knelt down for BLM (an admittedly Marxist organization) to gain access to their enormous markets in order to grow their organizations and sell sneakers.

Going Galt means getting away from all those anti-American companies. For my part, I buy books at local book stores when possible or lacking that Barnes and Nobel although I really haven’t had time to check out their provenance as far as politics. I support conservative candidates (when I am sure of their politics) but I have been fooled by quite a few. (Ted Cruz, Ron DeSantis, Amanda Chase are the real deal) I support conservative news organizations, Just The News, Daily Wire, OANN, and of course my favorite GenZconservative.com.

There are so many things that can be done, learn the conservative platform, inform yourself on your local politics and write letters to politicians, great and small, you never know who will hear your voice. Learn about your politics and get involved, run for office or learn so you don’t have to back down in conversations at the coffee shop.

A Hat Tip to GenZ for penning the original article. I plan on expounding on this idea so keep reading this newsletter.

I only meant this to be a short comment reply but it is such a rich field to plow it got away from me.

By: David Gignac

Image at top By Buster7 – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=40696763

