https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/03/16/good-times-mollie-hemingway-takes-brutal-stroll-down-memory-lane-torching-media-for-the-many-trump-hoaxes-they-created/

After it broke that the news basically lied about Trump’s comments regarding the fraud in Georgia, Mollie Hemmingway was good enough to put a small thread together highlighting the many other hoaxes our firefighting friends came up with during the past four years.

She started with the Georgia piece …

Today’s reveal that WaPo allowed a political opponent to anonymously invent Trump quotes is quite the story. But my favorite “anonymous” story remains “Anonymous”! That was when the NYT tried to suggest a disgruntled low-level staffer was Trump cabinet official or family member. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 16, 2021

Gotta love those anonymous sources they relied on while Trump was in office.

Also gotta love how their ratings and readers are dropping now that Trump isn’t in office, but we digress.

And instead he was like “John Willoughby, III,” at the Bureau of Engraving or some such. I love that story so much. Also, there were no repercussions for the NYT, other than the further loss of credibility. WP and CNN also ran puff pieces/hired the low-level dude. Good times. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 16, 2021

There never seem to be any repercussions.

Sort of like Teflon Hillary, nothing sticks to them.

Also when CNN used two “anonymous” sources to falsely accuse Don Jr of having advance knowledge of a Russia Wikileaks thing but it turned out that their supposedly independent “sources” both managed to get the date on the email wrong. Also that other outlets “confirmed” it. Fun. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 16, 2021

Awwww, we remember that one.

Or maybe my favorites are the 2,472,547 “Russia collusion hoax” stories all based on completely sketchy anonymous sources and all totally false, for which our media gave themselves awards. And then pretended it was all NBD once they were exposed as hacks. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 16, 2021

And when they pushed the pee tapes?

Classic media.

But the Atlantic’s anonymously sourced Aisne-Marne Cemetery/Trump hates soldiers story — completely refuted by common sense, massive on-the-record rebuttals, government emails, and historical weather reports — was pretty bad, too, and quite consequential. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 16, 2021

Oh yeah, that one did a ton of damage … and that was the point all along. To damage Trump.

It wasn’t about the news or reporting the facts.

Nope.

Anything to hurt Trump.

WaPo isn’t journalism, it is the Democrats, in newsprint. — Terry_Jim, Reality Czar, Neanderthal Thinker. (@Terry_Jim) March 16, 2021

Greatest Hits! — Peter Heller (@Pistol495) March 16, 2021

Worst hits.

Literally, Fake news….sad — Nick Karavedas (@NKaravedas) March 16, 2021

Literally.

Something else Trump was right about.

***

Related:

THIS will piss Woke American off! Dave Rubin nails it in thread about why so many people are conservatives NOW (thanks crazy people!)

Breathtakingly CORRUPT: Thread showing how FAR the media’s lie about Trump’s ‘find the fraud’ quote WENT will INFURIATE you

CNN FINALLY rails on Cuomo for killing 1000s of elderly people … JK! They’re pissed at DeSantis for *checks notes* having a beer

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

