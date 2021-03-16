https://dailycaller.com/2021/03/15/andrew-cuomo-bennett-sexual-harassment-interview-hands/

A former aide to and accuser of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo met Monday with state attorney general investigators working on the sexual harassment case.

During the four-hour Zoom interview, Charlotte Bennett highlighted more of Cuomo’s alleged inappropriate behavior that fostered a “sexually hostile work environment,” The Associated Press reported. Bennett provided the investigators with “more than 120 pages of contemporaneous records” along with “some other documents,” according to her lawyer, Debra Katz.

.⁦@DebraKatzKMB⁩, Attorney for ⁦@_char_bennett_⁩ says she met with investigators appointed by ⁦@TishJames⁩ for several hours today, indicating that the independent investigation into sexual harassment claims against ⁦@NYGovCuomo⁩ is moving quickly… pic.twitter.com/6XOHHO2wS9 — Zack Fink (@ZackFinkNews) March 15, 2021

Bennett, 25, alleged that Gov. Cuomo made suggestive remarks about the size of his hands. “One piece of new information that came to light today was the Governor’s preoccupation with his hand size and what the large size of his hands indicated to Charlotte and other members of his staff,” Katz said in a statement, according to Fox News.

“The investigators have been moving quickly, and with sensitivity, to get to the heart of these allegations,” Katz added. “We remain confident that their investigation will substantiate Charlotte’s claims of sexual harassment against Gov. Cuomo, as well as the failure of his senior staff to meet their mandatory reporting requirements under the very laws he signed.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that Cuomo will not be replaced in his role leading the nation’s weekly COVID-19 coordinating calls with governors, The New York Post reported.

“We were concerned, of course, about the reports of this inappropriate behavior, but we also have a number of steps that are already in the system to ensure that the people of New York, the people of any state, are getting — the vaccines are distributed fairly and equitably,” Psaki said.

