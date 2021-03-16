https://www.dailywire.com/news/grammy-ratings-hit-lowest-of-low-only-8-8m-tune-in-vs-19m-last-year

Americans continue to tune out of Hollywood award shows in droves.

The 2021 Grammy awards broadcast on Sunday drew just 8.8 million total viewers across multiple platforms. That was down 10 million viewers from the 2020 broadcast, which drew 18.8 million total viewers, the Wrap reported.

The viewership was about half of the previous record-low audience of 16.9 million total viewers in 2006. The CBS broadcast, hosted by comedian Trevor Noah of “The Daily Show,” pulled 2.1 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen. That was less than the previous low at a 5.4 rating in the demo.

Award shows have become increasingly political, especially during the term of former President Donald Trump, prompting millions to tune out.

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, held outside the Los Angeles Convention Center, included a performance by rapper Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Armani Jones.

The performance of the song, “The Bigger Picture,” opened with a black man sitting in a car with his eyes closed as a man dressed in a police uniform approached and rapped on the window.

“When I was growing up, I was taught in American history books that Africa had no history, and neither did I, that I was a savage,” said a voiceover by Jones, as the man got out of the car and hands the officer his ID. Two officers then took the man to the ground to cuff him, but he stood up and ran away. One officer then shot him in the back.

As Jones started rapping in a set made to look like a city street, another man threw a Molotov cocktail at a building, setting off a large blaze. The scene was reminiscent of the riots that burst out across the U.S. after the death of George Floyd while in police custody.

“I see blue lights I get scared and start running,” Jones sang.

The performance included an appearance by Black Lives Matter activist Tamika D. Mallory, who called on President Joe Biden to bring “justice, equity, policy, and everything else that freedom encompasses.”

“It’s a state of emergency. It’s been a hell of a year. Hell, for over 400 years. My people, it’s time we stand. It’s time we demand the freedom that this land promises. President Biden, we demand justice, equity, policy and everything else that freedom encompasses, and to accomplish this, we don’t need allies. We need accomplices. It’s bigger than black and white. This is not a trend, this is our plight. Until freedom,” Mallory said.

While increasingly political, the annual music awards show has also become increasingly disgusting.

Sunday’s broadcast included a performance by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. “Cardi B channeled her stripper past,” wrote The New York Post.

The two rappers, scantily lad, performed “WAP” for the first time together, and one point writhing around of the floor with their bodies intertwined.

The song includes lyrics such as “Wet-a** p**** make that pull-out game weak,” “Bring a bucket and a mop for this wet-a** p****,” and “I want you to park that big Mack truck right in this little garage.”

